Smart Watch – Sazooy Bluetooth Smart Watch Support Make/Answer Phones Send/Get Messages Compatible Android iOS Phones with Camera Pedometer SIM SD Card Slot for Men Women (Silver)

Sazooy Multifunctional Smart Watch is right one to help you stay motivated and stay healthy. New style smart watch everything on your wrist!

Everything You Need on Your Wrist – After download and instal the APP (BT Notification)，and connected by bluetooth, you can read the push messages of Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook and other applications. You don’t have to worry about missing any notifications. In this way, this smart watch can help you focus on your work.

As A Smart Phone – Install a GSM 2G / 2.5G network SIM card in your smart watch, you can make and receive callsmessages directly though the smart watch; install a 2G / 2.5G network SIM card and you can browse social media Apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and other Apps.

Music player & Control Your Music – Play music from connected phone or installed SD card. Tap the watch to play or pause music and switch songs without having to remove your phone from your pocket.

Pedometer Records Steps All Day – Counts your steps, measures distance walked. Let you know more about your daily exercise and you can better arrange your fitness.

Sedentary Reminder – You can set up a variety of alarms and reminders. This smart watch will remind you to stand up and move after you have been sitting for a long time, which is more conducive to your health.

Camera & Remote Camera Control – Turn on remote control camera in app,you can take the picture from your wirst once watch paired with app. Brings more fun and convenience to you. Let it help u take beautiful photos and make good memories.

Sleep monitoring – Before going to bed every day, open the sleep mode, record your sleep time and sleep quality every night, let yourself know your sleep quality, let yourself develop a good routine, let life have a good state. Monitor sleep quality and record sleep status data. Just let it help u know more about yourself.

AND SO ON.

TIPS:

Not all features available with iOS paired smartphones. For iPhone, this smart watch supports answer & call, phone book, music play, camera, clock, pedometer, sleep monitoring, sedentary remind, etc. But not support SMS, remote camera control, App. And it also does not support the vibration function.

It just supports GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card as an Android Phone. The package does not contain SIM card and SD card.

The smart watch is Bluetooth 3.0. All functions support Android 4.3 and up smart phones.

The smart watch is life-waterproof, pls don’t wear it take a shower or swimming.

Pls full charge it before u use it.

Sazooy Smart Watch – Sazooy Smart Watch — Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process. Nano TPU85 material strap, anti-sweat matte surface treatment, ergonomic convex design and soft strap, which make wearing more comfortable. In order to ensure your shopping experience, we personally tested each Android Smart Watch to ensure that you are 100% new, try it u will like it.

Multifunctional Fitness Tracker Watch – Image viewer, Music Player, Sound recorder (need put and SD card ), Remote capture, Calculator, Alarm clock, Calendar,Camera (0.3M). Pedometer, sleep monitoring, sedentary remind, calories counter, exercise mileage counter. Colorful your life all day!

Smart Watch design for Android and IOS phones – This smart watch super compatible with most android and ios phones. Such as iPhone X/8/8 plus/7/7 plus/6/6 plus/6s/6s plus/5/5s (Only Supports Partial Functions), Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, Samsung Note 8, 5, 4, Google Pixel/Pixel XL, HTC, Sony, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE etc. smart phones.

Super Long Battery Life – With updated battery of 280MAh, this smart watch Android iOS phone compatible fitness tracker supports more than 24hrs working. This new upgraded smartwatch is easy to use.It is perfect gift to any age.

2020 New Update Smart Watch Outstanding After Sell Service – Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process. Nano TPU85 material strap, anti-sweat matte surface treatment, ergonomic convex design and soft strap, which make wearing more comfortable. If you have any questions about this product or your order,you can contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 12 hours.Buy with confidence.