Smart Watch, Popglory Smartwatch HR, Touchscreen 1.3″ Fitness Watch with Blood Pressure Monitor, IP68 Waterproof Fitness Watch, 15 Days Battery Life Compatible with Android Phones and iPhone



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 10:21:39 UTC – Details)



Why choose Popglory smart watches？

Popglory smart watch is equipped with a 1.3inch full-touch color large screen, high-quality materials and a soft skin-friendly strap, designed for fitness and life. You can use your favorite functions anytime, anywhere, start a fitness trip, and improve various physical qualities.

Important functions:

1. Wrist strap diameter: 4.2 to 7.2 inches.

2. Full touch color screen: the latest high-definition color screen, easy to control a sensitive touch screen.

3. Sleep heart rate monitor: Deeply understand your night, better understand your sleep quality. Adjust your lifestyle and exercise methods.

4. Blood pressure&blood oxygen monitor: detect your real-time blood pressure and blood oxygen value,to help you understand your physical condition and improve your exercise methods.

5. Better interactive experience: support on / off, DND mode, find phone, stopwatch timer, etc.

6. Sports Tracking Connected GPS: Track activity data of up to 8 sports, such as running, cycling and football.

7. Call and message notifications: Receive notifications from SMS, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.

8. IP68 waterproof: anti-sweat, rain and splash water. It can be worn when it rains or when washing hands, but not when swimming or bathing.

9. Application name: WearFit 2.0 (you can download it from Apple Store or Google Play). Note: The WearFit 2.0 application requires iOS 8.4 & Android 4.4 or above (smartphone only).

Not for PC, iPad or tablet

Package Included:

1. 1x Popglory DT78 smart watch

2. 1 x charging cable

3. 1 x user manual

[Bring More Style to Your Screen:] With up to 14 clock faces, you can pick a style for a unique look. You can switch from a fitness-focused face to a simple one in mere seconds for every occasion.

[Your Health Tutor:] With heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, 8 normal sports modes, step, calories and distance counter, it is not a simple watch to record time. It is a sport fitness smart watch to accompany you exercise everyday.

[Real Circle Touchscreen Smart Watch: ] It is full touch screen smart watch with silicon or leather strap, which is suitable for business or sports occasion. With coming call alert, SMS and SNS alert, it is the best match for the business man.

[Wider Compatibility and Multi-functions Watch: ] The watch is compatible with iOS 8.4 and above, Android 4. 4 with the app WearFit 2.0. It has stopwatch, timer, remote cameral control, music control to meet your extra needs.

[Ultra-Long Battery Life and Conveient Charging:] It can last 15 days standby and more than 7 days using time. Magnetic charging makes you easy to charge the watch within 2 hours. Any issues will be replied with 24 hours. Contact us for any question at any time.