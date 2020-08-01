Smart Watch for Women, Yohuton Full Touch IPS Color Screen Fitness Tracker Activity Tracker IP67 Waterproof Heart Rate Monitor Fitness Watch with Physiological and Safe Period Tracker



Price: $40.99 - $29.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 02:56:15 UTC – Details)



Key Features:

👉Fitness Watch with 1.1 Inch Color Screen

👉IP67 Waterproof Fitness Tracker :IP67 waterproof ,you can wear it when raining

👉Pedometer Watch:Display steps, calorie, distance, pace and time duration

👉Heart Rate Monitor Watch:24 Hours continuous heart rate monitoring

👉Sleep Monitor Watch:Automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality

👉9 Modes Activity Tracker Watch:Support 9 sports modes

👉Smart Watch with Alerts:Receive alerts from call,sms, email,calendar,Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp,LinkedIn, Instagram etc…

👉Stylish Watch for Women:Support 5 clock faces to choose from

👉Super Large Battery: Lasts no less than 3 days. In standby more that is even 10 days.

Additional Features:

✔ Stop Watch ✔ Timer ✔ Wrist Sensor Switch ✔ vibration alarm clocks ✔ Sedentary Remind ✔ Long Battery Life ✔

Specifications:

💖Screen: 1.1″ TFT color screen

💖Control Method:Full Touch Screen

💖Charge Time:2 hours

💖Working Time: 5-7day

💖Wrist Strap Size:6.29 inch to 8.66 inch,can fit for adult and kids’ wrist

💖App Name: FFit. ( You can download it from Apple Store or Google Play).

💖APP Requires: iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet).

Package Include:

1 x Smart Watch;

1 x Charging Cable;

1 x User’s Manual

⌚【Multi-function】 Heart rate and sleep monitor, blood pressure function, pedometer, calories, distance, message and call reminder, alarm clock, sedentary reminder IP67 waterproof

⌚【Friendly Full Touch】Operating the screen is easy by touching the lower part of the screen and you can navigate between the functions(Pedometer,heart rate monitor,Weather,Sleep monitor,Music control,Sports modes,Blood pressure etc). If you keep the screen pressed longer you can switch a function on or off.

⌚【Compatibility and Battery life】Support to bluetooth 5.0, iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet). One single charge gives you up to 8 days of battery life. Charger applicable voltage/current：5V 1A

⌚【What you Get】 AN Lightweight smart watch which can enjoy the freedom of being able to do sports, Electronics industry leading 24h*7d customer service for all Yohuton products to achieve long-lasting enjoyment of your purchase.