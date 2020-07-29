Smart Watch for Women, Yocuby Novel/Stylish/Beautiful Smartwatch Bluetooth Fitness Tracker for Ladies with IP68 Waterproof, Female Period Tool, Heart Rate Sleep Monitor Calorie Counter, Gold



Product Description

A Smart Watch for Women ，A Knight Only for You



Wherever you go, Whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you.

Sedentary Reminder

Having a better custom help you better insight about your health

Alarm Clock

Virbrate you from sleep. Quiet and will not bother others

Heart Rate Monitor

Help you better understand your health and make reasonable adjustment on your life-style

Message Reminder

No missing for incoming call,SMS or SNS messages (Facebook,Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram,Skype etc.)

Sport Recorder

Help you better understand your sport and make reasonable adjustment on it

Colorful Watch Band

Get your mood frome different colors.

FAQs

1.How to connect phone? ——————————–First open your Bluetooth; then find Bluetooth of the watch in APP; Final connected.（Pls update your phone system up to Android 5.0 and above or IOS 9.0 and above when connect failed）

2.Why the connection is unstable？———————Bluetooth will be disconnected when user exits the APP. Pls keep the APP running, when using the watch.

3.Full touch screen?—————————————No. User control watch through the bottom area of the screen. Only forward to the next scene, can’t go backwards.

4.Cannot get messages from phone to watch?———Message reminder only, no read, call and write features. Authorize APP to get messages from phone. Then open More Reminders in APP.

5.”Find your phone” feature doesn’t work?————-Pls keep the APP running, when using the watch.

6.Can’t log in to the app or it doesn’t work？———-Choose free log in. Pls authorize the app ,when you log in for the first time.

7.How to set time? ———-Time will be automatically synchronized after successful connection.

HOW TO PAIR IT WITH YOUR PHONE?

1.Scan the QR code on the user manual to download the APP「LinkTo Health」.

2.Turn on Bluetooth on your Phone. Choose device name (KW10-XXXX) to connect.

Note:

1.Do not use in hot water or sauna!

2.Test data is only used as a reference value. Not for Medical Purpose.

Functions:

✔Distance calculation ✔Step calculation ✔Calories Burnt calculation

✔Heart Rate ✔Sleep Monitor

✔Call Reminder ✔Notification of Social Media

✔Sedentary Reminder ✔Alarm clock ✔Stopwatch

✔Remote Camera ✔Bluetooth

✔Multiple Sports Modes(Walking/Running/Swimming/Basketball/Badminton/Table Tennis/Football/Free Movement)

Specification:

>Display: IPS

>Material: metal shell

>Screen size: 1.04 inch colorful touch screen

>Battery capacity: 120mAh Polymer battery(4.2V)

>Normal Use: 5 Days

>Stand By: 15 Days

>Transmission method: Bluetooth 4.0

>System Requirements: iOS 8.2 aabove Or Android 4.4 above

>Waterproof Level: IP68

❤[Stylish, High-Tech Smartwatch]: Truly women smartwatch that packs serious tech features like sleep monitor, health heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, remote camera control, activities tracker, pedometer, calls SMS and notifications (Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Line, SKype, Twitter, Wechat), sedentary reminder, sync date and time, anti-lost alert, etc.) You can track your fitness and keep an eye on calories while getting real-time notifications.

❤[Caring for Women, Best for Women]: With female physiological period reminder, smart watch helps remind the menstrual period to pay attention to the combination of diet and exercise to better regulate the body. Really meet the actual needs of women. Whether for work or play, women smartwatch will make you better in every possible way. Remote camera control – Take a beautiful moment. IP68 waterproof rating, it is completely dustproof and waterproof.

❤[Stylish Elegant&High-end Design]: Smart watch to women is simple interface and attractive looks. 1.04 inch colorful touch screen; resolution: 240(H)*RGB*198(V)Dots , True Color IPS. Size: 1.77*1.5*0.42 inch. 5 feminine UI interface are free to replace. Smart watch for Women is good enough looking that you could easily wear it to work or with a nice outfit.

❤[Sleep Monitor]: This fit tracker watch will Automatically track how long and how well you sleep, set sleep goals. With heart rate tracking, measure your time in light, deep and REM sleep to understand sleep quality and receive tips to improve your night.

❤[Durable Battery]: About 2-hour charging time and 15-day standby time. Bluetooth smart watch is equipped with USB charging cable, which can be magnetic-connected with the watch conveniently and practically. Smart phones with iOS8.0 or higher versions & Android 4.4 or higher versions are compatible. 【Note: ✔Single touch screen instead of full touch screen; ✔Please refer to the manual before use.】