Smart Watch for Men Women, Yohuton 1.54 inch Full Touch Screen Smartwatches IP67 Waterproof Fitness Tracker with Sleep Heart Rate Monitor Step Calorie Counter Smartwatch for Android iOS Phones

Product Description

Get a better life and better know your times.



Use Yocuby Smart Watch to check your physical condition from exercise, sleep , heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, fatigue, and so on. Understand your health condition through data analysis!

Warm reminder: After you receive the product if you find that the smart watch has no tracking function. Please connect to APP “H Band” to activate this device.

Smart Watch helps you know more about yourself and lead a better lifestyle!



Heart Rate Monitor

You can measure heart rate / blood pressure on your watch and see real-time data. You can also measure heart rate in the APP, and the APP will record each measurement result.

Note:Test data is only used as a reference value.

Precise Sleep Monitoring

Built-in high-precision sensor, multiple data to help you more intuitively grasp your own sleep status, in order to better meet the work during the day

Female Period Remind

Female period remind Cycle function specially designed for women. Menstrual reminder, menstrual prediction and other information can be viewed in app, care about women’s health, make every day more comfortable.

Sedentary Alerts

You can set a time to be reminded to stay active, or use our relaxation guide to control breathing to relieve yourself from stress.

Stopwatch Functionality

Just tap the touch button to turn on your stopwatch, you can easily record every second whether working out, cooking, or even when measuring your commute to work.

1.54 Inch HD Color Screen

This time never so big.

1.54 inch smart watch, you can extend your touch feelings. No matter text front or screen clarity will be much better than usual smartwatches.

FAQs



Q: How to set up the time? & How to connect the smartwatch with a smartphone?

A: The smartwatch will sync time automatically when you connect your phone. You don’t need to set the time by yourself.

✔First, you can scan the QR code of the smartwatch APP in the manual and install it on your phone.

✔Second, please open the app and allow it to get the necessary authority so as to activate the smartwatch function. (Some smartphones will refuse to allow it. You need to give it permissions manually, Setting–> APP Manager–> “H Band”–>Click and allow all permissions.

✔Third, please add the smartwatch app to the white list. Or it will be closed by the phone system, which will cause connection unstable.

Bluetooth will be disconnected when the user exits the APP. Please keep the APP running, when using the watch.

—-After the app gets all permission, the smartwatch functions can be all activated.

Q: What’s the app name?

A: The app name is “H Band”. You can download by scanning the QR code in the instruction manual. You can also sync the data from it to your phone

Q: Why my smartwatch can not stay stable connection with my phone?

A: Bluetooth will be disconnected when the user exits the APP. Please keep the APP running, when using the watch.

⌚Accurate Activity Tracker：Automatically track your all-day steps,calories, heart rate,sleep stages;Use 10 exercise modes like Run or Ride to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance.This special sport modes give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities

⌚Compatible with iPhone and Android Phone：Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones to get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby.The watch has a soft and breathable silicone strap,very comfortable when wearing

⌚More Practical Features：Female health tracker and reminder, blood pressure function,distance, alarm clock, timer,stopwatch,sedentary reminder, camera and music controller.

⌚Long Battery Life & Satisfied Service：Approx 2 hours charging time and about 7 days running time. If have any questions about this product,please contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 12 hours.Buy with confidence.