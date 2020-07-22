Smart Watch for Kids – Children Smartwatch Boys Girls with 7 Intelligent Games Music MP3 Player HD Selfie Camera Calculator Alarm Timer 12/24 Hours for 4-12 Years Old Students (Pink)



WILLOWWIND kids smart watch for kid girls has many useful features. It will be a great useful company for your children.

Features of Kids Smartwatch

🎀7 Intelligent Games 🎀Music MP3 Player

🎄Camera 🎄Calculator 🎄Alarm Clock

💎Stopwatch 💎Timer 💎Album

👒Calendar 👒Customized Wall Paper

⛳Time Format 12/24HR ⛳Silent Mode

🎈Phone Call: Need 2G network and SpeedTalk sim card (need purchase additionally).

How to download music to this smartwatch for children?

Use a charging cord and connect your PC. Find the folder named “My Music” then start to store your songs to the watch.

PS: There is already a built-in memory chip inside the child smart watch, therefore no need of external SD card.

How to make phone calls with smart watches for kids?

Step 1: Check if 2G network is covered in your area, you can call and check with SpeedTalk, phone number as below.

Step 2: If 2G available, please purchase a SpeedTalk sim card on Amazon. Recommend $5/month plan.

Step 3: Do turn off the kids watch. Insert the sim card correctly referring to the instructions. Turn on the watch and wait for 10 seconds to receive signal. Done. We suggest operate outside your house for stronger signal.

PS: No need to set APN.

SpeedTalk Customer Service

1-310-707-0000

1-866-701-5577

Specification of Kids Smart Watches

Material: Plastic, Silicone

Strap Length: 230mm/9.4”

Strap Width: 20mm/0.79″

Display: 1.54 inch touch screen

GPS: No

Text: No

WiFi: No

Waterproof: No

Package includes:

– 1 x Kids Smart Watch

– 1 x USB Cable (No Charger)

Any question please contact us via [email protected]

👒 Games: 7 popular funny games in the smart watch for children will bring a very good time to kids. While these intelligent games can train their brains more responsive and quick-witted.

🎈 Music and Camera: Smart watches has MP3 player music feature and a camera. You can download songs to the smart watch via a charging cord and PC directly. No need of any SD card. It has a built-in memory chip instead. Not only music but also audio data for education.

🎄 12/24H: Kids watch has 12 and 24 hours time formats; analog clock and digital clock surfaces. You can teach kids to tell the time easily.

🎀 Easy to Operate: This kid phone watch has phone call function as long as your area has 2G network. Purchase a SpeedTalk sim card then it can call in and out. It is simple to install, no need to set any APN or bind your cell phone. It is a none-paired smart watch.

💎 Useful Functions: Calculator, Alarm Clock, Timer, Stopwatch, Calendar, Silent Mode, Ringtone Volume, Five Languages, Phone Calls (Need 2G and SpeedTalk sim card)