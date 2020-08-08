Smart Watch for Android Phones iPhone Compatible for Men Women – Aeifond Bluetooth Touch Screen Smartwatch Fitness Tracker with Camera Step Calorie Counter Sleep Monitor SIM SD Card Slot (White)



Price: $29.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 03:15:34 UTC – Details)





☀【Two Working Model】- ●Bluetooth model: Just connect the smart watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP (M2 Wear), so you can read WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and other application push messages, make or receive phone call directly from the watch, view the text messages etc.. ●SIM card model: If you install a GSM Network SIM Card into the watch, you can make or receive phone call directly from the smart watch, receive the text message. (it only supports 2G networks)

🏳️‍🌈【Smart Fitness Tracker Watch】- Track your daily steps, distance and calories, helping you do exercise scientifically and reach your goals; Automatically track how well you sleep at night, get the data about your sleep trends through the night in the app.And also serves as your personal heath secretary to help you get rid of bad habits for reminding you to move or drink water after a long – time working or gaming.Stay active throughout the day.

🏳️‍🌈【Smart Watches for iPhone Android Phones】- This smart watch is compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones(not for pc or tablet).You can get call, text, calendar,email and messages alerts and read them diredctly on the watch.Such as iPhone 11/11 pro/X/8/8 plus/7/7 plus/6/6 plus/6s/6s plus/5/5s Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, Samsung Note 10, 9, 8, 7, 5, Google Pixel/Pixel XL, HTC, Sony, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE etc. smart phones.

🏳️‍🌈【Satisfied Service & Perfect Gift】- If you have any questions about this product or your order,you can contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 12 hours and offers free and new replacement solutions.Buy with confidence.This smart watch with affordable price, being a very good gift for friends and family members to help them Stay Active and Stay Healthy.