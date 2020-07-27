Smart Watch for Android iOS,Fitness Tracker with Blood Pressure Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor,Pedometer,Watches for Men Women,Sleep Tracker,Call Messages Reminder,IP68 Waterproof, Full-Touch Screen



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 17:30:30 UTC – Details)





【Main Functions】Equipped with 9 modes activity,its functions include HR and BP monitoring,Blood Oxygen Monitoring,sleep monitoring,steps,calorie,speed,distance,messages,alarm,timer,bright adjustment,stand-up alert,disconnection alert,IP68 waterproof and remote shutter.

【Display】1.3-inch IPS HD full touch hard, excellent color reversal and brightness conversion performance of the screen, so that you can enjoy the ideal picture of bright color, saturation and nature no matter from any angle.

【Long Battery Life】Besides the low-power main control chip and Bluetooth system version, it is also equipped with a 300mAh high-capacity battery, which can be used for 7-10 days and standby for more than 20 days.Help you get rid of the trouble of frequently charging your watch.

【A Good Choice For Gifts】E8 smart watch, which is featured with health monitoring function, it can help you pay attention to your family’s health data through app. Even if you are not around their families,you can also give timely love and make them feel warm.It’s a good gift for your family and your loved ones.

【Warranty】Please feel free to contact us if the product has any problem within 6 months since the date of purchase, and we will solve your problem within 24 hours. Ways to contact us: (1) [Account service] – [Order history] – [Contact seller] / (2) Click our store name “dibor” and click the yellow “Ask” button to send us an email.