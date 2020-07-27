Smart Watch for Android iOS Phones, Fitness Tracker Smartwatch Compatible iPhone Android Samsung, Waterproof Smartwatch for Women, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor Women Smart Watches.(Pink)



Price: $42.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:48:46 UTC – Details)





♥【Long-Lasting Battery 】GARINEMAX T50 Bluetooth smart watch with magnetic fast charging ,3200mAh strong battery standby 7-15 days.

♥【24/7 Heart Rate Monitor & Sleep Tracker】- Automatically monitor your real-time heart rate, and provide comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep,light sleep and wake up time) to help you develop a healthier lifestyle.

♥【Waterproof & Sports assistant】 IP67 waterproof smartwatch can working well in rainy days, hands washing. Please do not wear it when deep diving or hot water. 10 kinds of sports mode as walking, running, Hiking, riding…..

♥【More Practical Tools 】 GARINEMAX smart watch also features with many practical tools,such as alarm clocks,stopwatch,timmer,music controller,remote camera,sedentary reminder,adjusta brightness,find phone etc.