Smart Watch for Android iOS Phones 2020 Upgraded, Waterproof Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Step Counter, Sports Tracking for Men Women Kids



Price: $29.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 08:23:40 UTC – Details)



Enlanda 2020 Upgraded Version Smart Watches Aims to Help Everyone Lead A Much Healthier and Happier Life!

Key Features:

1.3-inch color screen Smart watch for android phones and IOS phones.（PS: this watch does not connect with iPad）

Heart rate monitor watch: 24 Hours continuous heart rate monitoring

Sleep Monitor Watch: Automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality

Pedometer Watch: Display steps, calorie, heart rate and time duration

Activity tracker: Supports multiple sports modes, like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, football, and basketball, etc.

Smart reminder: The watch vibrates when you receive a call or SMS or messages from Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram etc, and shows the message information on the screen.

Mute and decline the call: touch the screen to mute the phone call, long-press the screen to decline the phone call.

Amazing battery life: Up to 25 days standby time

Custom Watch Face: Personalize your own unique watch face you want. There are 3 different default watch faces for directly setting and 58 different watch face for downloading and setting.

High waterproof: International IP67 waterproof ensures to record your fitness data all day.

Comfortable to wear: Lightweight design which only weighs 0.9 oz, uses soft silicone strap, lets you feel comfortable on your wrist.

GPS Watch: Connect smart phone’s GPS to show your motion trajectory in the app. ( Support android phones)

Brightness Adjustable: Easily adjust the brightness of the screen on the watch.

Additional Features:

✪Time display ( 12H and 24H time format) ✪date display ✪stop watch ✪battery display ✪ raise wrist to wake ✪vibration alarm clocks ✪Sedentary Remind ✪Find the watch ✪blood oxygen monitor ✪Music control ✪Remote camera control

Package Included:

Smart watch*1

Extra silicone strap*1

Charge cable*1

User manual*1

【Wonderful Color Screen】Smartwatch with 1.3 inch IPS full view color screen gives you a wonderful visual experience, check your detailed fitness data on your watch without using an APP, such as steps and heart rate, etc. Easily control the watch through softly touching the screen.

【Amazing Battery Life】 This activity tracker equipped with a high quality 180 mAh lithium battery, thanks to the low energy consumption design, the standby time can be up to 25 days.

【High-Grade Waterproof】International IP67 waterproof level smart band, that means it is no need to remove the watch when you wash your hands, walk in the rain, etc. Never miss any of your fitness data all day.

【100% Satisfaction】This Enlanda upgraded smart bracelet comes with the lifetime no risk after-sales service. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us, we will respond with a satisfactory solution within 24 hours.