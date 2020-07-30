Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phones, Smart Watches for Men, Smartwatch with Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Monitor, Fitness Watch IP68 Waterproof, Step Sleep Tracker Message Reminder, Mens Watches



Product Description

Unit of Measurement



You may set metric (kg, m, km) or imperial (lbs, feet, mile) as the unit of measurement for the watch.

Disconnection Alert

You may put the watch on vibration mode when it is disconnected to avoid missing any important message.

Main functions



√ 10 sports modes, √ indoor sports mode, √ outdoor sports mode, √ HR and BP rapid measurement, √ HR and BP 24-hour monitoring, √ sleep monitoring, √ wrist rotation screen-on, √ dial switch, √ pedometer, √ calorie, √ speed, √ distance, √ GPS track record, √ heart rate alert, √ incoming call alert, √ APP messages, √ alarm, √ stop watch, √ countdown, √ music control, √ brightness adjustment, √ screen-off time adjustment, √ stand-up alert, √ disconnection alert, √ search device, √ low battery mode, √ remote shutter.

Long Battery Life

Combined with intelligent power consumption algorithm, it can be used for 7-10 days and stand by for over 30 days. （Please note that the battery life is subject to the factors such as screen brightness, screen-on duration, HR and BP monitoring, and “wrist rotation screen-on”.）

[Design process] The frame is engraved with our five-axle CNC machine. With a high density, it can provide maximum protection for the watch. We designed the side crown as a red sports car wheel to bless your passionate life. You may start your healthy life by pressing the “wheel”.

[Functions] Equipped with 10 sports modes, its functions include HR and BP monitoring, sleep monitoring, steps, calorie, speed, distance, GPS track record, heart rate alert, messages, alarm, timer, countdown, music control, stand-up alert, disconnection alert, and remote shutter.

[1.4-inch HD screen] An artificial gemstone with better transparency is used as its screen. As thick as 0.047 inches, the screen can give you better touch experience and visual effects.It allows you to switch between “digital dial” and “indicator dial” directly, and you may adjust the screen brightness and screen-on duration (maximum: 30 seconds). And you can set the “wrist rotation screen-on” sensitivity to get better user experience.

[Long battery life] In normal conditions, it can be used for 7-10 days and stand by for over 30 days. If the functions, “messages” and “wrist turning screen-on”, are disabled and only the functions, “clock” and “steps”, are used, the battery life will be greatly extended. The battery life of the smart watch will be lowered if the “24-hour HR and BP monitoring” is enabled, so you may enable or disable it at will.

[Warranty] Please feel free to contact us if the product has any problem within 9 months since the date of purchase, and we will solve your problem within 12 hours.