Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone Smartwatch IP68 Waterproof,Buletooth5.0 Fitness Activity Tracker with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Oxygen SpO2 Monitor Step Sleep Tracker Message Reminder,Men Women…



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 19:47:27 UTC – Details)





【Full Touch Color Screen Smartwatch】DIDO R5 smart watches have a 1.3in color IPS HD full touch screen,more sensitive to touch;5 kinds of theme styles for choose and more than ten kinds or custom themes can be downloaded through the App;With sturdy alloy dial frame and 2 shortcut buttons,dual operation mode is more simple and convenient to use.There is a leather band and a silicone band replaceable to meet your different dress styles.The smartwatch suitable for man,woman and kids.

【With HR & BP & SpO2 Monitor】Using the latest VC31 light sensor chip technology,even black skin can also accurately 24/7 regualer monitor Heart Rate,Blood Pressure.At the same time,the activity tracker for women and man offers advanced SpO2 Blood Oxygen Rate tracking,to help you to know more about your health.Of course, this cannot replace medical equipment.

【Accurate Fitness Tracker & IP68 Waterproof】This fitness watch is designed with IP68 waterproof rating(5ATM),which allows you to use it smoothly even if you are diving under 50 meters.It can track Steps,Calories burned,Sport mileage accurately in real time,and support 7 kinds of sports monitoring(Running,Cycling,Swimming,Tennis,Badminton,Skipping Rope,Table Tennis).Also,this activity tracker with sleep monitor let you get more insights into your sleep stages and help you to improve it.

【Call/Message notifications & Multifunction】Receive and read SMS messages and SNS notifications straight to your sports smartwatch (including Facebook, twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Instagram,etc).You can even hang up incoming phone calls straight from your wrist.Set the No-disturb mode when you sleep from App Glory Fit.Lift the wrist to bright screen and to see the weather forecast for the next three days and calendar in real time,it is a good helper for your healthy lifestyle.

【Smart watch for Android and iPhone phones】30 days long battery life standby, 7-10 days of normal use,this smartwatch for man and woman compatible with most smartphones with iphone iOS 8.2 and Android 4.4 and above(just suitable for smartphones),There are also many practical tools,such as music control,alarm clocks,stopwatches,sedentary reminders,find device,shaking take pictures,etc.It’s very suitable for business,leisure,sports,and home use.