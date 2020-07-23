Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone, Fitnees Tracker with 1.3″ Full Touch Screen Pedometer Heart Rate Sleep Monitor Tracker IP68 Waterproof Watch for Men Women



Price: $45.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 02:52:03 UTC – Details)





★【 Accurate Activity Tracker】- Automatically track your all-day steps,calories,heart rate,sleep stages;8 Sport modes for more accurate calories estimation batter user experience with full touch screen.You can customize the background of the watch by using your own photo.

★【 IP68 Waterproof & Long Standby 】- IP68 water-resistant,you can wear it when swimming.This smart watch built with a 300mAh battery that only takes 2.5 hours to charge and can be used for up to 14 days with a standby time of 50 days.

★【 Notifications Reminder 】- Just connect the smart watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP, so you can read Whatsapp,Twitter,Facebook,SKype,Wechat and other application push messages, call & sms reminders,the time and date will be automatically synchronized

★【Great Gift & Satisfied Service 】- A ideal gift for you,your lover and family at Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving. We provide 30 days free exchange and returns. If you have any questions about this product,you can contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 24 hours.