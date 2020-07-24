Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone 2020 Version Smartwatch IP68 Waterproof,Bluetooth Fitness Activity Tracker with Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor Step Sleep Tracker Message Reminder,Men Women



Our aim is to excel in the field of smart watches and create unique watches for our customers. This smart watch uses a unique curved structure design and dynamic UI to make the watch fit the wrist more comfortably, and the dial is high-definition, cool and unique.Suitable for men, women and kids.

This watch is suitable for Android OS 4. 4 or iOS 8. 2 and above or Bluetooth 4. 0 and above smartphones, not matching iPad and PC

Main Features:

✔ Ergonomic design ✔ dynamic UI ✔ 7/24Heart Rate Monitor ✔ Blood Press Monitor ✔ Pedometer Watch ✔ IP68 Waterproof ✔ Sleep Monitor Watch ✔ 9 Modes Activity Tracker Watch ✔ Smart Watch with Call /Message Alerts ✔ Stylish Watch for Men Women

Ergonomic Design



We carefully create a unique smart watch for you. According to the curvature of the wrist, this fitness activity tracker watch uses a unique structure design to make it more comfortable to wear, suitable for both business and leisure, and more ergonomic.

All-day Activity Tracking & 7/24 HR and BP Monitor



Accurately track your heart rate all day and you can check the data in the WearHealth app to help you know heart rate status and make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout.

This fitness tracker smartwatch with 9 sports modes-running, cycling, climbing, walking, basketball, table tennis, swimming, badminton, football .And automatically and accurately track your all day steps,calories,distance. helping you to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

IP68 Waterproof & Sleep Monitoring smartwatch



It can monitor your sleep and record sleep status data,Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality .Also track your time in light or deep sleep stages and help you adjust your sleep habits.You can set your watch to mute mode, and you can freely adjust the brightness of the dial so that you will not be disturbed during sleep.

This smartwatch is IP68 waterproof standard.You can wear it when washing hands,running in the rain and swimming..Strongest water-resistant performance enjoy the water activities.

Call /Message Alerts And Display

You can get call, SMS text and SNS (including Facebook,Twitter, WhatsApp, Linkedin, Messenger )messages’ reminder when the smart watch is connected to the smartphone,

It should be noted that this is not a phone watch. It can only remind you who is calling you, but can’t answer the phone.

Brightness adjustment

You can adjust the appropriate brightness on the watch according to the intensity of indoor or outdoor light. It has 6 levels of brightness to choose from. The high-precision LED display can also be seen in sunny outdoors.

Super Long Battery Life

The battery capacity is 200mAh, It can work 7-12 days and the standby time can be up to 25-30 days with one full charge, You don’t need to worry about it even when you go out without a charging cable.

Band

silicone

Leather

silicone

silicone

silicone

silicone

Waterproof Level

IP68

IP68

IP67

IP68

IP68

IP68

Sports Modes

9

7

23

9

10

7

Multi Type Dial

4

20+& Customized

30+ & Customized

20+ & Customized

4

20+&Customized

Heart Rate Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Blood Pressure Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Sleep Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Message Alerts

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Music Control

NO

YES

YES

NO

YES

YES

Weather Forecast

NO

YES

YES

NO

NO

YES

【Accurate Activity Tracker and Sleep Monitoring】Supports 9 sports such as running, riding，climbing, walking , Basketball, table tennis, swimming, badminton, football . Accurately record all-day activities，and Connecting the GPS in your cellphone can track all your workout routes, distances, and physical status during exercise.

【Fitness Watches With HR & BP Monitor】Heart rate is monitored automatically for 24 hours, allowing you to know your physical condition anytime, anywhere. Of course, your blood pressure can be measured, but this is not a substitute for medical equipment.

【Call & message notifications】Receive and read SMS messages and SNS notifications straight to your device (including Facebook, twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Instagram). you can even hang up incoming phone calls straight from your wrist, Sedentary Alerts When the smart watch is connected to the smartphone. 1.3-inch HD touch screen makes reading easier.

【Smart Watch for IPhone and Android Phone】Compatible with most iOS 8.2 & Android 4.4 above smartphones，suitable for smartphones，smart watch also features with many practical tools,such as alarm clocks,stopwatch,sedentary reminder,adjustable brightness,find phone,Remote camera.