Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone 2019 Version IP67 Waterproof,UMIDIGI Fitness Tracker Watch with Pedometer Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Tracker,Smartwatch Compatible with iPhone Samsung

UMIDIGI Uwatch2 Full touch display Smart watch main Features: fitness watch with Full touch color screen: newest HD color screen, easy control with the sensitive touch screen IP67 waterproof fitness tracker: IP67 waterproof standard, you can wear it when swimming (can’t track swimming data) super large battery: one full charge can support 10 days of usage movement tracking and health management: display steps, calorie, distance, heart rate, pace and time duration Smart watch with alerts: receive alerts from calls, SMS, email, calendar, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc. . Heart rate monitor watch: 24 hours of continuous heart rate monitoring sleep monitor watch: automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality 7 modes activity tracker watch: support 7 sports modes (select and control the modes from the app) stylish watch for men women: support multiple clock faces to choose from brightness adjustable: adjust the brightness manually and can see the display screen clearly in the sun control your music – control your music with your phone’s selected music player whether it’s Spotify, Pandora, sound cloud, Google Play, iTunes or Apple Music remote camera – turn On remote control camera in app, you can take the picture from your wrist once watch paired with app Specifications: screen: 1. 3″ Ips color screen control method: touch screen and button charge time: 2 hours working time: 10 days app Name: Daft Package include: 1 x UMIDIGI Uwatch2 Smartwatch1 x magnetic metal watchband 1 x Charging Cable 1 x User’s manual.

【IP67 waterproof fitness tracker】- UMIDIGI smartwatch is IP67 waterproof, not afraid of rating and sweat intrusion. (Caution: Please refrain from submersion, Hot water, and shower more than 35 °C. )High sensitive large IPS color screen make it easy to operate and give you clear insights to the display. There are 9 stylish clock faces for you to choose from the da fit app

【Accurate activity tracker】- automatically track your all-day steps, calories, measure 24/7 heart rate, sleep stages; use 7 exercise modes like run or riding to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance. This sport modes give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities and check your daily exercise data

【Smart Watch for iPhone and Android phone with silicone watchband】- compatible with most iOS 8. 0 & Android 4. 4 above smartphones like iPhone, Samsung and Nexus Google Pixel etc. This watch is equipped with another silicone strap that is flexible to wear and you can change it freely

【10-Day battery life & Real-time notification】- equipped with a 180 mAh large capacity battery and can be used 7-10 days If fully charge! (Note: depends on individual usage). real-time notification such as incoming call, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Twitter, instagram, SMS etc be alerted by vibration in the application settings. When a notification comes, details of sender and contents are displayed

【More practical features】- 9 kinds of watch faces can be chosen from da fit app, and support, health management like mute mode, remind to move, vibration alarm clocks, timer, stopwatch, music Controller, weather and remote shutter

【1 year after-sale service & 100% satisfied 】- we provide 12 months money-back or free replacement. Buy without risk! After-sales service to assure your long-term enjoyment. If you have any problem about Uwatch2, please contact us. 24 hours quick reply