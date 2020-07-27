Smart Watch Compatible iOS iPhone Android Samsung,WJPILIS Bluetooth Smart Watch Touchscreen Fitness Activity Tracker with Camera Sleep Monitor Step Counter SIM SD Card Slot for Women Kids Men (Black)



All-day Activities Recorded

When running, turn on the pedometer accurately record your steps,speed time and calories burned , walking mileage,activity times, Let you know more about your exercise status, help you stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle

Camera & Remote Shutter

When you travel with family, you must want to hope have a beautiful photo to record the good times.Turn on remote control camera in app,you can take the picture from your wirst once watch paired with app.with sd card in you can take photoes with the watch directly as well.

Automatic Sleep Tracking

Automatically monitor and analyze your sleep status and provide you with deep sleep, light sleep and wake time,know more about your sleep quality.helping you to adjust your resting time for a healthier lifestyle.You can also set up to 5 vibration alarm clocks to wake you up or remind you of other important things

Call Message Alerts

This watch can also be a practical partner to you when it is not convenient to take your phone out or you don’t want to miss anything important.By connecting WJPILIS watch with your smartphone via the M2Wear app .You can get email, calendar alerts ,call, SMS text and SNS messages including Facebook,Twitter, WhatsApp, Linkedin,Snap , Messenger and more

Stylish UI Style&Wrist Lifting Awoken Screen

There are 4 watch face for you to choose.it is a perfect visual pleasure.different styles, different moods, free to switch.When you turn your wrist, it brighten the screen, no more actions needed.You can also check the display screen clearly in the sun by adjusting it’s brightness

Play & Control Music

After connecting the smart watch can remote control your music with your phone’s selected music player whether it’s Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes or Apple Music. Turn on/off, Switch music and volume at any time.You also can load songs to SD card and install the SD card in the smart watch to play music

PLEASE NOTE

1.New Upgraded Smartwatch,Perfect New Experience :perfectly compatible with iOS and Android phones.New UI interface. New design USB port button

2.The watch should be charged 2 hours at least before using.

3.The smart watch is life-waterproof, pls don’t wear it take a shower or swimming

4.It just supports GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card.The package does not contain SIM card and SD card.

Connection Steps



1.Scan the QR code on the smart watch or install the APP “M2 Wear” from APP store or Google Play Store, or you can search and download the APP from Google Chrome.

2. Click the Bluetooth settings

3.Click the ‘watch’ icon on the screen, then find the watch’s Bluetooth model: A1-2, and then connect your watch Bluetooth to achieve data synchronization.

4.Click the Bluetooth notices and choose the Notification service, select your Personal or System application in Notify application.

♥【New Upgraded Smart Watch】- The 2020 Fully Upgraded Smartwatch is just for all your needs. Perfectly compatible with IOS system, stylish UI style, diversified clock interface, ergonomic smart watch dial design, flipped hand to light up the screen, 1.54-inch high sensitivity comprehensive touch screen, newly upgraded TPU91 material waterproof and sweatproof strap, longer battery life and so on. WJPILIS Smart Watch, the best companion for your healthy life.

♥【Smart Watches for iPhone Android Phones】- This smart watch is perfectly compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones (not for pc or tablet). You can get call, text, calendar, email and messages alerts and read them directly on the watch. Such as iPhone 11/11 pro/X/8/8 plus/7/7 plus/6/6 plus/6s/6s plus/5/5s Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, Samsung Note 10, 9, 8, 7, 5, Google Pixel/Pixel XL, HTC, Sony, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE etc. smart phones.

♥【Two Working Model】- ●Bluetooth model: Just connect the smart watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP (M2 Wear), so you can read WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and other application push messages, make or receive phone call directly from the watch, view the text messages etc.. ●SIM card model: If you install a GSM Network SIM Card into the watch, you can make or receive phone call directly from the smart watch, receive the text message. (it only supports 2G networks)

♥【Affordable & Functional Fitness Tracker】- Like most traditional health trackers, WJPILIS Smart Fitness Tracker can monitor your steps, calories burned and sleep quality status 24 hours a day whilst syncing with our ‘M2 Wear’ app. It also has a lot of user-friendly ancillary features. Such as Image viewer, Audio player, Camera (0.3M) (need put and SD card); Remote capture, Alarm clock, Calendar, Calculator, Sedentary Reminders, Water Reminders etc.. The band can fit for 6.5 – 9.5 inch wrist(per

♥【 Satisfied Service & Gift for Lovers】- If you have any questions about this product or your order,you can contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 12 hours.Buy with confidence. This is a new upgraded smart watch with many functions, easy to use. It is suitable to your lovers as a gift. Go and get your lovers a big surprise!