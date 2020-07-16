Smart Watch, Bluetooth Smartwatch Touch Screen Wrist Watch with Camera/SIM Card Slot,Waterproof Smart Watch Sports Fitness Tracker Android Phone Watch Compatible with Android Phones Samsung Huawei



Price: $36.97 - $33.98

(as of Jul 16,2020 20:41:06 UTC – Details)



➤Specifications :

✔Surface Treatment Technology: Stainless Steel Wire Drawing Primary Colours

✔CPU: MTK6260A

✔Weight: 1.76oz / 50g

✔Frequency: 360MHz

✔Bluetooth: Ver 3.0

✔Camera: 1.3M

✔Battery: 500mAh Polymer Battery

✔Bluetooth Connection Standby: >1 Week;

✔Capacity: 128M+64M;Support 16 GB Max. TF Storage Card(Not Included with the Product)

✔G-sensor: Support Pedometer Analysis,Sedentary Remind,Sleep Monitoring; Anti-lost; Remote Take Picture

✔Compatibility: Support phone 7.0 and higher, Android 4.2 and above ✔Language: Chinese, English, German, French, Italian , Spanish

➤Features :

ⒶSupport SIM card, let you make and receive phone calls directly on your wrist

ⒷCall Function: GSM/GPRS850/900/1800/1900 four frequency conversation; Dial, hands-free, phone records, phone book; Bluetooth phone

Ⓒsync calls and app notification SMS from paired cellphone,Ring and vibration remind

ⒹMini personal health manager keeps track of your daily activities, records your sleep patterns and reminds you of long-time sitting

ⒺBuilt-in 1.3MP camera, also support remote shutter control over cellphone camera,Watch take pictures ; memory storage; picture shows

ⒻCustomizable UI themes for more fun

ⒼEntertainment: MP3、MP4、AVI;bluetooth music playing

ⒽClock display,3 ways show display clock, free switch; Click to switch

ⒾUltrasonic sound cavity with closed aluminum film for high quality sounds

ⒿBluetooth transfer information: QQ、WeChat、Twitter、Facebook, Timely information etc

ⓀOthers: Alarm clock, calendar, stopwatch, Calculators,Compass etc



➤Package :

✂ 1 x Smart Watch

✂1 x Extra Battery

✂ 1 X USB cable

✂ 1 x User Manual

❤Note:For ANDROID, all functions can be used. For iPHONE, the watch supports partial functions including pedometer, calendar, call sync, clock, music player, hands-free calls

¡Ì Long-lasting Battery: More capacity, longer endurance. Full charge requires only about half an hour and the standby time can be up to 5-7 days with full power. And we provide an extra replacement battery for you, never worry about the problem of having no electricity on the Bluetooth smartwatch.

¡Ì Wide Compatibility & Stable Connection: Phone Smart Watch adopt Bluetooth v4.0 technology to connect your phone. Up to 33ft connection range guarantees low signal delay. And it is fully compatible with all Android phones and Apple IOS phones on the market. Like iPhone, Samsung, Nexus, Huawei, HTC, Sony, LG, Google Pixel, ZTE, OPPO, XIAOMI, Motorola and so on.

¡Ì Comfortable and Durable: Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process, Nano TPU85 material watch strap, anti-sweat matte finishing, ergonomic convex design and soft strap which make wearing more comfortable. Unique waterproof design, good for outdoor activity. And the Smart Wrist Watch also equipped with 1.54″ TFT LCD 2.5D radian capacitive touchscreen, which has 240*240 pixels resolution make the screen clear and bright.

¡Ì Nice Gift for You,Your Lover and Family: This is a new upgrade smart watch android phone smartwatch with so many functions, easy to use, you can buy it for yourself, your child, your parents, your lover and your friends.