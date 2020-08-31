Smart Watch 2020 New Version, 1.4″ Touch Screen Watches for Men Women Pedometer, Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen Meter Heart Rate Monitor IP68 Waterproof, Smartwatch Compatible with iPhone Android Phones



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 31,2020 22:21:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Support 10 Sports mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Climb, Yoga, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Jump Rope.

Main Features: Fitness Tracker, Built-in dial , Notifications Reminder, Sleep monitor, Heart Rate, SPO2, Breathe Training, Weather, Music Control, Camera Control, Alarm Clock etc.

Smart Watch Live The Life You Have Imagined



Fitness Tracker with 10 Sport Modes

10 sport modeSupport multiple sports modes: walking, running, hiking, cycling, treadmill, fitness, mountaineering, spinning, yoga.

After exercise, you can check the data on the smart watch or related app (exercise time, average heart rate, distance, steps, calories).

Heart Rate /Blood Oxygen Monitor

This watch can track your heart rate, and blood oxygen in a very convenient way, which making it to be a very good health assistant for you.

(Note: The blood oxygen of this watch are for reference only and cannot be used for medical purposes.)

Automatic Sleep Tracking

Automatically track and analyze your sleep time and quality, it can show deep sleep,light sleep and total sleep time.

It can also wake you up with a vibration alarm clock and won’t disturb your family members. Have a happy mood to start the new day!

Call / Message alert

Vibrate to remind you in time of anything important and display the messages directly on the watch(only review, can not respon),give you a smart and intimate reminders.

Including SMS and SNS (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)

Health Reminder

Sedentary reminder: smart watchcan remind you go and move every per hour. Drinking reminder: you can choose reminder interval from 30-180 mins

Alarm clock: you can add up to 5 alarms through the YFit app.

Breathing Guide

Take breathing following to the guide , it can help you find moments of calm throughout your day, making you feel relaxed.

Get More Fun



Multi-dials

Built-in more than 35 watch faces, Change the dial with your mood at any time.

You can custom watch face to meet your need of different scenes. Just show you style.

Music Control

Tap the watch to play or pause music and switch songs without having to take your phone from your pocket. Free your hands during doing sports!

Camera Control

User can turn on the Camera Mode on the APP, then click watch or shake the wrist to take a photo. Find more fun.

Message Notification: Receive and read SMS messages and SNS notifications directly on your device (Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Ins, etc. ) with a large HD touch screen

Ultra-Long Battery Life: It can last 60 days standby and more than 12 days using time. IP68 Waterproof : IP68 waterproof , you can wear it when swimming.With the lightweight case and a soft breathable strap, it’s comfortable to wear.

Fashionable Design: Built- in 35 dials meet all the situation( Casual, Dress, Sport, etc.), you can also custom your own watch face. music and camera control, free you hands!

Smart Watch for Men Women: – Compatible with iOS 9.0/Android 5.0 or above. 1. 4 – Inch large touch screen, have all the features you need. Plus: 30 days money back, 2 years warranty, 7/24 h customer service.