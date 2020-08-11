Smart Video Camera Wireless Doorbell WiFi Wireless Video Night Vision Door Chime Kit HD Camera Phone Ring Intercom Home Office Build Security with Chime



Price: $60.26

(as of Aug 11,2020 23:20:26 UTC – Details)



Specifications:

Condition: 100% Brand New

Material: Plastic

Color: Black + Gray

Resolution: 1280*720

Visual Angle: 166°

IR Night Vision: 6pcs 850mm

WIFI: Supports 802.11b/g/n

Audio: Two-way talkback, with echo cancellation

Battery: 2 x 18650 batteries (not included)

Standby Current: 200uA

Operating Current: 170mA

Size: approx. 13.3*7*3.3cm / 5.24*2.76*1.30in

Weight: approx. 320g

Package Included:

1 x WiFi Video Doorbell with Installation Screws(memory card & battery not included)

Note:

1. Please allow 0-2cm error due to manual measurement. Thanks for your understanding.

2. Monitors are not calibrated same, item color displayed in photos may be showing slightly different from the real object. Please take the real one as standard.

▲Easy to Install – The doorbell is low-power and more environment friendly, don’t need wire and plug, you just need 2pcs 3.7V 18650 3000mah Li-ion rechargeable battery, which can make your doorbell last for a half of year.

▲System Security – P2P wireless technology.password authority management, have a call automatically, and also support PIR detection and 2-way audio.

▲Remote Control – Support mobile phone and pads long-distance answer doorbell and unlocking. So you can view images and videos an anywhere and anytime.

▲PIR Motion Detection – If someone passes by your house, the doorbell will give your an alarm message to your phone and record video at the same time. So you can watch him through the doorbell.

▲Night vision – The doorbell has 6 IR LEDs, day and night can auto-cut. Night visibility up to 15 meters. 720P HD sensor can make you watch more clearly.