Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blankets Adult (15 lbs, 48″x 72″, Twin Size) Heavy Blanket, Premium Cotton with Natural Glass Beads

Use Precautions

DO NOT USE ON CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3

NEVER USE THE BLANKET TO COVER THE FACE OR HEAD

AVOID IF YOU HAVE WEAK OR SENSITIVE JOINTS (KNEE, HIP, BACK OR JOINT PAIN)



Product Information

Size: 48×72 INCHES

Lbs: 15 lbs

Applicable crowd: 130-160 lbs Adults

Material: 100% Premium Cotton

48×72 Inches Weighted Blanket is suitable for one person in a twin sized bed



Care Instructions

1. A duvet cover is highly recommended for easy cleaning. 48×72 Inches sized weighted blanket duvet cover in market can be matched.

2. Hand Wash: As is too heavy to hand wash, spot clean is a better choice.

3. Hang Dry or Flat Dry



Customer Concerns

1. Too heavy

A weighted blanket is more heavy than normal blanket. If you choose a fit size and weight based on your weight, Please give 7-10 days to adapt to this weight



2. Too Small

A weighted blanket is usually smaller than a normal blanket of the same size, which could help to concentrate the weight on your body



3. Not Expected

Once you receive your blanket, please take a moment to verify that it was not damaged in transit, if so please contact us immediately, we will solve any problem you have

【NATURAL SLEEP HELP】Smart Queen weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help for adults by simulating a gentle hug that wraps around you, which would reduce your tossing and turning at least 95%, making you fall asleep faster

【HOW TO CHOOSE】Please choose 7-12% of your body weight, 15 lbs weight is intended for individuals weighing about 130-170 lbs. For new users, please choose 7% of body weight if you have the worries of being too heavy. 48″x 72″ is for one person on a twin size bed

【UNIQUE 7-LAYER STRUCTURE】Smart Queen weighted blanket has a unique 7-layer structure to prevent the beads from leaking out. You don’t have to worry about waking up in the morning just like sleeping on the beach

【CARE INSTRUCTION】Machine wash in cold water by gentle speed, dry clean and air dry hang dry or flat dry. A same sized weighted blanket duvet cover is highly recommended for easy cleaning

【EXECELLENT SERVICE】We are so confident about the quality of our products, we will refund your purchase if you are not satisfied. No questions asked!