Smart Light Switch, SAUDIO Smart Dimmer Switch for Dimmable LED/Halogen/Incandescent Bulbs, Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant/IFTTT, Remote Control, Single-Pole, Neutral Wire Required(1 Pack)

Product Description

Smart light switch makes your light bulbs smart,make your life more convenient.

You can adjust the brightness of the lights according to theliving scene.

How to install smart dimmer switch？



Open the switch glass panel by screw from the flame hole.

Connect the wiring as right photo.

Tighten the screw into the wall mount

Click back the touch panel into place

Connect the power supply after finishing the installation steps.

Damp proof

Surface waterproof,works even in humid conditions,can be touched by wet hand.

Durability

Anti-Corrosion ,Saudio smart dimmer switch can work in kitchen,it is easy to clean.

Voice control

Saudio smart dimmer switch works with alexa,siri,google assistant,it can free your hands when you are carrying things.

like:”Alexa, turn on the bedroom light”.

Remote control

Using smart life app controls your smart dimmer switch on or off from anywhere,You can also adjust the brightness of the bulbs with smart light switch

Time setting

Let the smart switch automatically turn on or off at certain times, for example, when you get home from work, the switch has already turned on the light bulb for you

Notes on using the bulbs

Smart light switch doesn’t support general LED lights,gear dimming LED light,energy saving lamp,fluorescent lamp.The total power of the used lamps or multiple spliced lamps must not exceed 150W

ATTENTION:

This Smart Dimmer Switch must be powered by both Live & Neutral Line.

Please cut off the power when installation & un-installation,

🌈【Applicable Type Of Bulbs】Saudio smart dimmer switch support dimmable LED/lncandescent/Halogen bulb,you can adjust the brightness of most ordinary bulbs(not ordinary LED bulbs).Dim your lights with wifi dimmer switch to save more electricity and extend bulb life.

🌈【Voice Control】 Smart dimmer switch work with Alexa ,Google Assistant,lFTTT and Siri. You could control bulbs through your voice to free your hands,and share smart dimmer switches for family members by Alexa.

🌈【Remote Control & The timer mode】 Remote control anywhere via Smart Life App,make it as if you are at home,guard against intruders.Not only that, you can schedule the switches so that the bulbs can be automatically turned on/off at a certain point.

🌈【Installation Tips】 Only supports 2.4G wifi (not 5G). Neutral line is required,No Hub required, Work in single pole only.

🌈【After-Sales Service】 If you have any questions about your bulb types, installation or Wi-Fi connections.,Please feel free to contact us.