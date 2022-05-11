Viva-MTS is pleased to introduce the “Smart Kids” web application, where you can find various cartoons, cartoons, books, audiobooks and other interesting content designed for children without advertising interruptions. Viva-MTS subscribers have access to premium content for a fixed daily or weekly fee.

Subscribe to “Smart Kids” service, get a one-time trial opportunity for 3 days, after which the price of the service will be 65 AMD for a daily subscription, and 400 AMD for a weekly subscription.

To subscribe, go to https://smartkids.mts.am or send the text “Start1” to 1234 short number to subscribe for 1 day or the text “Start7” to subscribe for 7 days, follow the link in the message.

To unsubscribe, send the word “STOP” to 1234 or click the “Unsubscribe” button on the web portal https://smartkids.mts.am.