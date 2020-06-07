Smart devices could turn ‘dumb’ within a few years, Which? warns

Smart appliances could be rendered useless within a few years, as manufacturers are “failing” to provide clear information on how long they will provide vital pc software updates, Which? has claimed.

Home appliances such as for example fridges, dishwashers and doorbells that are built with smart capabilities, enable owners to control certain features remotely or send alerts to engineers when a fault is detected.

However Which?, has expressed concern surrounding the possible lack of clarity from manufacturers on the length of time that smart features will be supported with pc software updates, warning that some smart services and products could turn “dumb” within a few years.

The consumer group has highlighted that a insufficient updates on the devices could leave users struggling to access some smart functionalities, as well as data abandoned on the home network, a situation that could result in costly machines that still function being replaced before their time as well as ending up in landfill.

When approached by Which? for comment, the majority of manufacturers said which they would offer updates for what they termed “the life of the product”, but could not give a definitive answer.

Samsung told the consumer rights group that updates could be available for “a minimum of two years”, while electronics brand Beko said “a maximum of 10 years”.

BSH – the maker responsible for Bosch, Neff and Siemens appliances – told Which? that it was difficult to provide a specific amount of time for updates across its smart services and products, but reiterated that it might provide updates for the lifetime of the item.

According to Which?, Miele was the only manufacturer to offer a clear answer, outlining that smart appliances would be supported with security updates for 10 years.

“Being able to check the contents of your fridge from your smartphone or having your dishwasher order itself more salt when it starts running low may seem appealing, but with some appliances costing up to an extra £900, these smart features don’t come cheap,” said Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home services and products.

Ms Hitchens added: “Until manufacturers are clear and upfront about how long they will support these products for, consumers could be better off avoiding smart appliances that might turn ‘dumb’ after only a few years and stick to more reliable and significantly cheaper non-smart alternatives.”

The UK Government is currently outlining plans for legislation that could oblige manufacturers to state the minimum amount of time that a smart device device will receive security updates.