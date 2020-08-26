Smart cities — a cybersecurity wildfire waiting to happen?

The smart city is an interesting principle where innovation is utilized to improve people’ lives, make governance more efficient and resource intake more effective and sustainable.

Across the world, there are a handful of full-blown smart cities being architected from scratch

For one of the most part, however– from Barcelona to Milton Keynes and Miami– these efforts are emerging piecemeal around us, making up a broad stretch of innovations from solar-powered smart bins to ‘smart utilities’ immediately enhanced by reams of functional information fed from IoT sensing units.

As with all things ending up being more linked and reliant on innovation, nevertheless, cities getting ‘smarter’ implies they are ending up being always packed with more technological facilities and information– which implies they will end up being progressively susceptible to brand-new hazards.

Last year, we experienced a speight of ransomware attacks against cities, towns, and federal government companies. Augusta, Maine, saw a cyberattack freeze its network and require its town hall to close, hackers took approximately US$ 498,000 from the city of Tallahassee, Florida, and a ransomware attack closed down Louisiana state sites and other online federal government services.

Those are simply a couple of examples of hundreds, however …