Smaller Le Mans GTE field “won’t feel much different”

Following the exit of both Ford and BMW from the FIA World Endurance Championship’s GTE Pro department at the end of the 2018/19 superseason, Le Mans was currently set for a substantially smaller class grid than in 2015’s bumper 17-car contingent.

But the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the French traditional to be delayed up until September, triggered Corvette Racing and Porsche’s North American cars and trucks to withdraw, cutting the size of the field from 11 cars and trucks to 8.

Two Ferrari 488 GTEs from Risi Competizione and WeatherTech Racing, which goes up from the GTE Am ranks, are the only GTE Pro cars and trucks now set to participate in the race besides the 6 full-season WEC entries from Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin.

But Tincknell thinks that whichever maker triumphes this year “won’t have done any less of a good job” than in previous years, owing to the quality of the field.

“I think at the front it won’t feel much different,” Tincknell informedMotorsport com. “Whether there are 17 cars or eight cars, it will be just as hard to win.

“With 17 cars and trucks, some will have concerns and some makers will be quicker than others, however at the sharp end, the leading 5 or 6 will constantly be excellent. So no doubt it will be incredibly hard.

“It will be partially much easier to have a problem and return from …