Small-scale Tanzanian miner finds biggest tanzanite gems in history, worth $3.3m – Armenian News

A Tanzanian subsistence miner has hit the jackpot after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74bn Tanzanian shillings ($3.35m) for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.

The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each concerning the dimensions of a forearm, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer in one of the tanzanite mines in the north of the nation which are surrounded by way of a wall to manage cross-border smuggling of the gemstones, The Guardian reports.

“There will be a big party tomorrow,” the small-scale miner from Simanjiro district in Manyara, is quoted as telling BBC.

“I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”