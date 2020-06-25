Small-scale miner finds biggest tanzanite gems in history, worth $3.3m | World news

A Tanzanian subsistence miner has hit the jackpot following the government handed him a cheque for 7.74bn Tanzanian shillings ($3.35m) for the 2 largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.

The two dark violet-blue gemstones, each about the dimensions of a forearm, were discovered by Saniniu Laizer in one of many tanzanite mines in the north of the country which are surrounded by a wall to control cross-border smuggling of the gemstones.

“There will be a big party tomorrow,” the small-scale miner from Simanjiro district in Manyara, told the BBC.

“I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school.”









The two tanzanite gemstones are the largest ever found, according to the mines ministry . Photograph: Tanzania Ministry of Minerals/Reuters



“I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally.”

The first gemstone weighed 9.27kg, whilst the second weighed 5.103kg, a mines ministry spokesperson said.

Tanzanite is really a gemstone found only in a small northern region of the east African nation.

“Today’s event … is to recognise the two largest tanzanite gemstones in history since the beginning of mining activities in Mirerani,” Simon Msanjila, mines ministry permanent secretary, said at a ceremony in Simanjiro district in Tanzania’s northern Manyara region.

Laizer was pictured on Tanzanian television being presented with a sizable cheque following the Bank of Tanzania bought the gemstones. President John Magufuli phoned to congratulate Laizer go on television.

“This is a confirmation that Tanzania is rich,” Magufuli told minerals minister Doto Biteko.

Tanzania this past year set up trading centres round the country to permit artisanal miners to sell their gems and gold to the government. Artisanal miners aren’t officially utilized by any mining companies and usually mine by hand.

Magufuli inaugurated the wall around tanzanite mining concessions in northern Tanzania in April 2018, in an endeavor to control illegal mining and trading activities. At the full time he said 40% of tanzanite produced there was being lost.

With Reuters