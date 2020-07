TOWSON,Md (WJZ)– Many services are having a tough time rebounding after COVID-19 halted income for weeks, then months. Small gyms say they’re barely making ends meet.

Gyms was among the very first to go as the COVID-19 pandemic closed services throughout the nation.

As Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the guv’s Recovery Plan, Baltimore County gyms like HIT Boot Camp had the ability to open back up to members.

