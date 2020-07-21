Small businesses are struggling to pay the rent

Small business owners across the US are losing a lot of sleep these days worrying just how much longer they are going to be able to hold on. And so are their landlords.
The economic shutdowns and on-again off-again reopenings due to the coronavirus have made it hard for business owners to cover their rent, reports CNN Business’ Jeanne Sahadi.
All of this has raised a lot of questions. Sahadi talked to one business owner who wondered who should be responsible for rent when the government forces them to shut down: the business or the landlord?
Some small business owners are either delaying or making reduced rent payments. Others have had to borrow against their homes or use personal credit cards to cover business expenses.
But there are also some deals being made.
Concessions like rent abatement or forbearance can help both the landlord and the tenant, for example. There’s also the option for a business owner to pay a landlord a fixed percentage of future revenue.
Black workers say enough is enough
Thousands of workers walked off the job on Monday to protest economic inequality and systemic racism.
The nationwide Strike for Black Lives was organized by a coalition of Black advocacy groups and labor unions to demand higher wages and better benefits and allow workers to form unions.
Ivanka Trump tells unemployed to ‘Find Something New’
Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump launched a new ad campaign called “Find Something New” last week.
And it didn’t go over well with everyone.
The effort launched with a virtual roundtable of business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, that was hosted at the White House.
Job seekers: Grab your Post-its
If you are a recent grad looking for work, I’m sorry. It’s really a tough time to be a job seeker.
What makes this current situation even harder to digest is the sheer speed in which the tables have turned — the unemployment rate went from 3.6% in January, when companies were having a hard time finding workers, to 11.1% in June.
Deep breaths.
There are steps you can take to identify and promote your own unique skills and talents to potential employers and help you get hired, writes Nancy Darling, a professor of psychology at Oberlin College, for CNN Opinion.
Start by grabbing some Post-its and mapping out your strengths, she advises. Write down the technical, language, quantitative, team leadership, communication and any other skills you’ve been able to hone. And don’t forget unusual talents (even juggling!).
Now it’s time to tell your story and sell yourself. The key is recognizing which of your unique skills are the most applicable to the job and showcasing them along with your experience.
Coffee break
So far, I’ve been able to get a peek of a view from Shanghai, China, watched a fairly busy street in Brixton, London, and saw a beautiful landscape from Villongo, Italy.
Got a view you think is worth sharing? You can also submit your own 10-minute horizontal HD video of your window and frame.
Think of all the money you will save getting a world tour without having to leave your living room. Happy virtual travels!!