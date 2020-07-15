Small 9.6″ / 24.5cm Microwave Glass Plate/Microwave Glass Turntable Plate Replacement – For Small Microwaves



Small 9.6″ / 24.5cm Microwave Glass Plate

FOR SMALL MICROWAVES

Our microwave glass plate is an ideal replacement for an array of makes

and models requiring 9.6″ / 245mm diameter glass plates with 3-part

bushing couplers / centerpieces. CHECK SIZE BEFORE ORDERING.

LOOK AT MEASUREMENT PHOTO. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS,

PLEASE SEE BELOW.

GREAT REPLACEMENT AT A GREAT VALUE

Many replacement microwave plates can cost nearly half of the cost of a

new microwave. Our replacement is sturdy, robust, and made to last –

without the sticker shock! ONLY FOR SMALL MICROWAVES.

ENSURING PROPER FIT

1.) Check your bushing coupler (centerpiece that turns the plate) & ensure

it has three notches – these should align w/ the middle of plate.

2) Measure the interior to ensure a 9.6″ diam. plate is ideal

(MANY need larger plates).

COMPATIBLE WITH A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS OF SMALL MICROWAVES

Compatible brands include SMALL MICROWAVES from LG, Sears, Kenmore, Emerson,

High Pointe, Panasonic, Tesco, Prestige, Qualex, Daewoo, Swan, Sainsbury, Asda and more.

WE ARE HERE TO HELP

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER THIS WILL FIT YOUR MICROWAVE,

PLEASE CONTACT US THROUGH AMAZON OR ASK A QUESTION.

Please note: This is an aftermarket part produced by Impresa Products meeting OEM quality

(based on in-house testing). DOES NOT INCLUDE TURNTABLE, ONLY PLATE.

