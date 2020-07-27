Slum2school is helping children in slums have access to online learning

Novice Buddhist monks use face guards at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.
Taylor Calloway, a Principal’s Scholar, uses a mask as she speaks at the Viera High School graduation event in Brevard, Florida, on July 18.
School employees Matt Attaway, left, and Rogelio Ponciano set up a Plexiglas barrier in a toilet at Bukhair Elementary School in Dallas on July 15.
Kennett High School graduate Cole Bradley and his moms and dads change their masks as they ride a chairlift to get his diploma in North Conway, New Hampshire, on June13 The school’s special start event was developed to adhere to social-distancing standards.
This aerial image reveals seventh-grade trainees playing in a circle July 6 at the Sitoromo Junior Secondary School in Sterkspruit, SouthAfrica The school resumed for seventh-grade trainees just after being shut for 2 weeks due to a coronavirus case amongst its personnel. The return of other grades has actually been postponed in the province.
Teachers in Barcelona, Spain, attempt to avoid a hug in between 6-year-olds Wendy Otin and Oumou Salam Niang as they fulfill on the very first day of school following a lockdown.
Students at the Winnie Mandela Secondary School wait in line prior to classes resumed in Tembisa, South Africa, on June 8. Students started returning to class after 2 and a half months of home-schooling.
Playground devices is taped off June 4 to avoid its usage at the Brambles Primary Academy in Huddersfield, England.
A Louvain-La-Neuve college student sits at a desk while taking a test at a sports center in Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, on June 2. Students might pick to take their tests from house or in this hall.
High school senior Yasmine Protho uses an image of herself on her protective mask as she finishes in Cusseta, Georgia, on May15 Graduates were acknowledged in little groups, with minimal visitors participating in.
Luz Carlson sets up a photographic homage to the finishing elders of James Madison High School in New York on May 14.
Students from Ramon Power y Giralt High School attend their graduation event, which was held in a parking area in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, on May13 Students had to remain inside their automobiles throughout the occasion.
An instructor fixes a trainee’s research at the Fe y Alegria school, which was closed to in- class guideline in Caracas, Venezuela, on May12 Parents without web access bring their children’s research to the school.
A trainee gets his diploma May 6 throughout a graduation event at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley,Illinois Because of social-distancing requireds set up by the state, graduates got their diplomas in an almost empty auditorium without any good friends or household permitted to go to.
A surgical mask pushes a sixth-grader’s desk at the GutsMuths-Grundschule grade school in Berlin on May 4. It was the very first day of classes considering that March
Mason Wise assists his sibling Mackenzie clear out her locker April 30 at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills,California
Kindergarten trainees from the Wichuthit school consume lunch behind screens in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23.
Students keep their range from one another as they wait to take their Abitur tests in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 30.
Headmaster Gerhard Köhler sprays disinfectant on the hands of a trainee prior to they got in a secondary school in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 27.
Children of necessary employees follow social-distancing guidelines while participating in school in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 28.
A kid changes her mask prior to returning to school in Paris on April 27.
People in Caracas, Venezuela, who do not have web access in the house collect in front of a school to copy their children’s work for the week on April 27.
Students wear protective face masks on April 22 as they study at J.J. Rabearivelo High School in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
A trainee sanitizes a class at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 22.
Fred Haag, an associate teacher of visual arts at Penn State York, performs a remote class from his little farm in Hellam, Pennsylvania, on April 22.
A female determines the proper social-distancing area on April 21 prior to resuming the Schloss-Schule Elementary School in Heppenheim, Germany.
A lady in Rotterdam, Netherlands, keeps in mind in the house while being taught online on April 20.
Audrey Merriman, right, and her sibling Grace gain from house in Brisbane, Australia, on April 20.
A headmistress screens trainees’ temperature levels April 16 at the entryway to a school in the Russian town of Nezhino.
Elementary school children sit at desks spaced apart in Løgumkloster, Denmark, on April 16.
A lady uses a protective face mask throughout class in Nezhino, Russia, on April 16.
A kid in Madrid research studies at house with his mom on April 15.
Phoenix Crawford does schoolwork while his mom, Donna Eddy, works from house in Sydney on April 9. Many moms and dads are stabilizing their own tasks in addition to the function of a homeschool instructor for their kid.
High school freshman Zane Menendez trains alone in Orlando on April 8.
Students wear face masks and keep their range from one another as a brand-new academic year begins in Yokohama, Japan, on April 6.
Best good friends from Austin, Texas, check out one another in the car park of Austin High School on April 5. The elders, clockwise from leading left, are Brooke Peterman, Maddy McCutchin, Lucia Saenz, Reese Simek and LilyTickle
Lisa Kincade, left, stands with her boy Willie as her other half, Mike, changes Willie’s coat in front of their house in Roslindale, Massachusetts, on April 4. Willie, who has autism, was hoping to get his diploma this spring. But the pandemic made his future strategies unsure.
Wendlamita Marino Compaor é, a viewpoint instructor, records a class for high-school trainees in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on March 30.
BBT University in Tokyo held a virtual graduation event March 28 utilizing robotics. The finishes viewed their event through their robotic’s viewpoint.
A trainee does research in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March27 Many children have been getting their lessons online.
Shonia Hall, director of the Oklahoma City Public Schools nutrition service, hands a bag lunch through a cars and truck window at Rockwood Elementary School on March24 Many trainees depend on food services from the district. In order to fill that require, some schools have started dispersing food for low-income households.
Hailey Hill and her partner, Tony Cho, take images in Washington on March 19 after their high-school senior prom was canceled.