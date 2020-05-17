Slow cooker summer chicken curry recipe

I maintain the flavors light if offering to youngsters and also include even more later on for miss. This does not require rice or bread, simply delight in every one of the veggies. Leave out the chicken for a plant-based variation and also increase the part of chickpeas, and also include some toasted cashews or almonds to offer.
Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 4 hrs 40 mins
OFFERS
Four
COMPONENTS
- 2 tablespoon coconut or olive oil
- 1 onion, peeled off and also carefully diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, peeled off and also cut
- 2 tsp diced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp ground turmeric extract
- 4 chicken upper legs on the bone, skin got rid of
- 1 light bulb of fennel, carefully cut
- 1 aubergine, cubed
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and also cut
- 1 courgette, reduced right into thick pieces
- 1 carrot, reduced right into thick pieces
- 300 g fresh tomatoes, diced
- 125 ml chicken supply
- 1 x 400 g tin of coconut milk
- 1 x 400 g tin of chickpeas, drained pipes and also washed
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- Small handful of fresh basil or coriander, sliced, to offer
APPROACH
- Preheat your slow cooker to high. Heat the coconut or olive oil and also include the onion, garlic, ginger, ground coriander, garam masala, turmeric and also a tsp of salt, and also chef on optimum warmth for 10 mins with the cover on, up until the onions have actually softened.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt over the chicken upper legs and also include in the pot with all the veggies.
- Pour the supply and also coconut milk over the chicken and also veggies. Replace the cover.
- Cook for 4 hrs. Then include the chickpeas and also chef for an additional 30 mins without the cover.
- Add the lemon juice and also some sliced fresh basil or coriander to offer.