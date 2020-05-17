Slow cooker summer chicken curry recipe

I maintain the flavors light if offering to youngsters and also include even more later on for miss. This does not require rice or bread, simply delight in every one of the veggies. Leave out the chicken for a plant-based variation and also increase the part of chickpeas, and also include some toasted cashews or almonds to offer.

Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 4 hrs 40 mins

OFFERS

Four

COMPONENTS

2 tablespoon coconut or olive oil

1 onion, peeled off and also carefully diced

4 cloves of garlic, peeled off and also cut

2 tsp diced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric extract

4 chicken upper legs on the bone, skin got rid of

1 light bulb of fennel, carefully cut

1 aubergine, cubed

1 red pepper, deseeded and also cut

1 courgette, reduced right into thick pieces

1 carrot, reduced right into thick pieces

300 g fresh tomatoes, diced

125 ml chicken supply

1 x 400 g tin of coconut milk

1 x 400 g tin of chickpeas, drained pipes and also washed

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Small handful of fresh basil or coriander, sliced, to offer

APPROACH