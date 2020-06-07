Slow-cooked courgettes with mint, chilli and almonds recipe

In this recipe, the courgettes are cooked long and slow, in plenty of coconut oil, with a sprinkling of dried chilli and a lot of finely sliced garlic. The resulting luxurious combination is delicious by itself, served with a scattering of mint and some toasted almonds as a stand-alone dish, or as a silky bed where to pile pork chops or roast chicken. After eating them like this, you’ll never think ill of a courgette again. I really like mint here, but any soft herb is good (dill, tarragon, basil or parsley).

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

5 table spoon(s) olive oil

3 garlic cloves, finely sliced

700g courgettes, halved and thinly sliced widthways

1 dried chilli, crumbled, or a pinch of chilli flakes

Sea salt

Handful of mint leaves, chopped

Pinch of lemon zest

2 table spoon(s) almonds, toasted and chopped roughly

METHOD

In huge, lidded frying pan over a medium heat, warm the oil and you can add the garlic and the courgettes. Add the chilli and cook over a medium-low heat, stirring periodically, so that the courgettes begin to simply take some colour and caramelise. After five to 10 minutes, when a fair few of the courgettes have caramelised, place the lid of the pan on and turn heat down. Cook for still another 10 minutes, stirring periodically; if they start to catch, put in a splash of water. Once softened, taste and season. Add the chopped mint, lemon zest and almonds right before serving. This is best eaten at room temperature, with crusty bread and cheese.

Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26, for sale in hardback & eBook). Download a copy for £15.60 from books.telegraph.co.uk.