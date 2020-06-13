Slovenia sets 14-day quarantine for arrivals from 32 countries, including Armenia – Panorama

Slovenia will open its border with a number of EU member countries on Monday, but at the same time it’ll impose stricter rules for arrivals from some countries where the coronavirus epidemic is in full swing, according to government decrees adopted on Friday, STA news agency reported.

The authorities drew up a list of 32 countries centered on an assessment of their epidemiological situation and travellers coming from there must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine regardless of nationality or residence status effective on 13 June.

Notable countries with this list include European countries Sweden, great britain and North Macedonia, plus the United States, Russia, Belarus and Armenia, several South American and Asian countries.