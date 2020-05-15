Slovenia named first European country to call end to coronavirus epidemic – Armenian News

The Slovenian authorities late on Thursday known as an official end to its coronavirus epidemic, turning into the first European country to accomplish that, after authorities confirmed lower than seven new coronavirus circumstances every day for the previous two weeks, Reuters reviews.

The country of two million folks, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has to this point reported 1,464 coronavirus circumstances and 103 deaths. It declared an epidemic on March 12.

“Slovenia has tamed the epidemic over the past two months… Today Slovenia has the best epidemiologic picture in Europe,” Prime Minister Janez Jansa advised parliament earlier on Thursday.

The end of epidemic means some measures, together with monetary support to residents and corporations hit by the coronavirus, will expire on the end of May.

The authorities stated overseas residents who present indicators of coronavirus an infection will nonetheless not be allowed to enter the country.

A quarantine of no less than 14 days will stay in place for folks from non-EU states, apart from some exemptions together with diplomats and folks transporting cargo.

Citizens will nonetheless have to comply with fundamental guidelines to forestall a potential unfold of an infection, the federal government stated with out elaborating.