Slovakia: Deadly attack at primary school in Vrutky

Image copyright

Facebook/Slovak police Image caption



The suspect was eventually tackled by police and killed





A school employee has been killed and young ones wounded in an apparent knife attack in Vrutky in northern Slovakia.

Police said that they had killed the attacker and the situation was under control.

Slovak reports said the 22-year-old man was a former pupil at the school.

Among those taken to hospital with stab wounds were two young ones, reports said. The school is believed to include a kindergarten, primary school and senior school.

Slovak media said the attacker had targeted the head teacher and deputy head, killing the deputy.

Image copyright

Facebook/Slovak police Image caption



Police cordoned off the area following the attack





The head teacher and one of the children reportedly suffered stab wounds, whilst the other son or daughter was treated for cuts.

The man then fled the school and was later caught by police a short distance away. A witness described hearing gunshots. The suspect was killed and two police officers were among the wounded.

The man was a former pupil at the school, in line with the aktuality.sk news web site. Initial reports that he stocked the school’s vending machine with refreshments were not confirmed by the school.