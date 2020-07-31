Sliq Xbox One/One X/One S Controller Charger Station and Battery Pack – Includes 2 Rechargeable Batteries – Also Compatible with Elite and PC Versions (Black)



The Sliq Gaming Xbox One Dual Controller Charge Station & Battery remedies the aggravation of hunting for batteries or the uncertainty of a dead controller in the middle of game play. Included are two 800 mAh batteries allowing you to experience uninterrupted long hours of game play. Once you are done, simply drop the controller on the charge station to have a fully charged controller for the next grind. The charge station also lets you know when a controller is fully charged with a built in LED indication light.

Simultaneously store and charge up to two Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Xbox One Elite controllers

Enjoy up to 35 Hours of Game Play time

Charge without removing batteries or charge the battery without the need of sacrificing your Xbox One Controller

Features red/green LED light on the charge dock indicating charging status. Red = Charging, Green = Fully Charged

Features a standby charging feature. Once the controllers are fully charged, they will automatically switch off to prevent overcharging

Package Includes: 1x Charging Dock, 2x 800 mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs, 1x Micro USB cable

Headquartered in Orange County, California.

Performance and Design are Sliq’s core values. We grew tired of all the cheap, underdeveloped, uninspiring products on the market. We set to change that. Our philosophy is performance and design or bust.

Place your trust with us. We won’t let you down.

Say goodbye to AA batteries forever. Enjoy up to 35 Hours of Game Play. You’ll wonder why you didn’t upgrade sooner. With two charging ports, the game never has to end.

Charges two batteries simultaneously.

Built In overcharging protection means longer lasting batteries.

Compatibility with all Xbox One controllers.

Includes 1x Charging Dock, 2x 800 mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs, 1x Micro USB Cable

Long Lasting Batteries

Enjoy up to 35 Hours Play Time. You’ll wonder why you never upgraded sooner. Say goodbye to AA batteries forever.

Multiple Charging Methods

Swap out batteries so the game doesn’t have to end. Recharge your batteries without sacrificing your controller.

Use Only the Best

We set out to create the best performing product. Simple as that.

Place your trust with Sliq. You won’t regret it.

Install Rechargeable Battery

Clip In Rechargeable Battery

Place In Dock

Charge

Compatible with Xbox One X Controller

Compatible with Xbox One Elite Controller

Compatible with Xbox one S Controller

Compatible with Xbox One Original Controller

Xbox One X

Xbox One Elite

Xbox One S

Xbox One Original

MORE GAME TIME, LESS TIME HUNTING FOR BATTERIES – Say Goodbye to AA Batteries forever! Enjoy up to 35 Hours of Game Play. With the Sliq Xbox One Controller Charger Station, you’ll ALWAYS have a fresh set of new batteries ready to go. Charges up to two batteries at the same time.

MULTI-COMPATIBILITY – Compatible with Xbox One Original, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One Elite Controllers

SMART CHARGING – Once batteries are fully charged, batteries will switch to idle mode. Preserving the lifespan of the battery. Lasts up to 1000 recharging cycles!

CHARGING INDICATOR- Features a built-in red/green LED light indicating charging status. INCLUDES: 1 Charging Dock, 2 800 mAH Rechargeable Battery Pack, 1 Micro USB Cable

✔ WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED – All Sliq Gaming products come with a 1-Year Replacement Warranty. Register your product to receive an additional 6 months of coverage! We’ve got you covered if anything goes wrong. We are a USA based company.