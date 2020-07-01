Sling TV promises not to raise prices on customers like everyone else is doing

One day after YouTube TV announced a $15 price hike that had customers crying out “enough already,” Dish’s Sling TV service is promising that it won’t raise prices on existing customers until at least August 2021. The company seems keen on using the frustration toward YouTube to help boost its subscriptions; this offer is extended to anyone who signs up for Sling by August 1st and maintains service. (That, of course, leaves open the chance that new customers who come on board after August 1st begins off with higher pricing…)

Right now, Sling’s two channel tiers, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, each cost $30. You will get them individually if only one covers the channels you need, or get both for $45 monthly for maximum programming options.

Sling also has a shot at YouTube TV’s timing, saying in its blog post that “we believe now is not the time to make our customers choose between staying informed and entertained, and putting dinner on the table.” Ouch. The company says it hopes the yearlong guarantee “will bring a sense of much needed stability in a time that feels uncertain to us all.”

YouTube quietly mentioned it’s working on more “flexible” TV subscriptions

YouTube TV said its sharp price increase is a reflection of a growing slate of channels, including recent additions from ViacomCBS like Comedy Central, BET, and MTV that were absent from the service until now. The company acknowledged that it expects some subscribers will cancel since they’ll have to pay more for channels they may have no curiosity about. Alas, there’s no way for existing customers to keep paying the exact same price for the previous channel package. Everyone moves to the same plan, and YouTube TV has refrained from offering tiered channel bundles like several other services.

There was one small nugget of good news in YouTube’s announcement: the company said it’s “working to build new flexible models for YouTube TV users,” but it didn’t have any details to share on what which may look like. Channel owners have steadfastly refused to let the concept of a la carte TV channel subscriptions make any real headway. There’s no getting the channels you want with out a serving of bland extras tossed in to the mix.

And the hits just keep coming. FuboTV is now higher priced, and you’ve got to jump through some customer care hoops if you would like to pay the lowest price. And now, AT&T TV has raised the introductory, first-12-months pricing for the various channel packages. As noted by NextTV, the base “entertainment” package is being raised by $10; it’s now $60. The “choice” middle option plan is now $65. The “xtra” and “ultimate” packages are each going up by $10, so they’ll now cost $75 and $80, respectively.

The somewhat higher prices that AT&T TV customers can pay after the promo period haven’t changed, however. Also, remember that this service differs from others for the reason that you’re subject to a contract and early termination fees. AT&T TV nets you some of the advantages of the other streaming TV services, but it still carries some cable baggage.

Disney’s ESPN Plus service will undergo a $1 price bump come early july, as my colleague Julia Alexander reported yesterday. So far, the business hasn’t made any immediate adjustments to the pricing of Hulu with Live TV.

But I doubt it will likely be long.