Slim Laptop for Gaming Office, 14″ Full HD IPS Display, Intel Quad-Core Atom x5 N3350 Processor, 1.1Ghz CPU (2.5Ghz Max), 6GB DDR3, 64GB SSD, 10000mAh Rechargeable Battery, Windows 10 Home OS

HIGH PERFORMANCE – 2020 New slim laptop with built-in Intel quad-core Atom x5 N3350 Processor, 1.1Ghz CPU, up to 2.5Ghz, Windows 10 Home OS, this laptop is especially designed for both gaming and office to run any large APP fluently, it allows you run more APPs at the same time and bring an efficiency office.

TRUE COLOR FULL HD DISPLAY -This slim laptop is equipped with 14” full HD IPS display in 1366 *768 resolution to show the great details, which provides vivid image and truly immersive viewing experience and leads to an improvement on both contrast and layering, enjoy a movie or playing the games.

EXCELLENT STORAGE PERFORMANCE – The laptop is with 6GB DDR3 and 64GB SSD memory not only ensures a fluent operation but also offer a large storage for you to save your large files, movies, songs, pictures or any other materials, you can run more Apps like Micro Office ,Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player.

LARGE CAPACITY BATTERY – Built-in 10000mAh high performance rechargeable battery to offer you a continuous movie time of 12h and gaming time of 6h, lightweight, slim, portable and the longer battery life allows you can carry this laptop with you anywhere without charging frequently.

MORE FEATURES – The USB 3.0 port allows a faster data sync while the HDMI makes it easy for you to have a second larger and clearer display, the speaker offers a HiFi quality sound, this laptop is great for both entertainment and office to meet your various needs.