Sleepymoon Weighted Blanket with Cooling Removable Cover Dual Zipper for Hot&Cold Adults Kids with Hypoallergenic Glass Beads Full Size(1Blanket+1Cover(Grey Natural Bamboo+Blue Minky),60″×80″15LBS)



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 20:20:13 UTC – Details)



☆ Sleepymoon Weighted Blanket with Dual Zipper System

A revolutionary design — Our Dual Zipper System adds two zippers to the weighted blanket to attach or detach it from the weighted blanket cover. All you need to do is place the weighted blanket inside the cover and use the zippers. Just zip & unzip, you are done! Featuring well-made dual zippers with double pull tab sliders to fasten your weighted blanket in place quickly and securely.

☆ A Deluxe Weighted Blanket Set — Weighted Inner with Washable Cover

We’ve found most customers prefer their weighted blankets to have duvets, so we decided not only to start bundling them, but to make both products even better! Sleepymoon offers our weighted blanket bundled with one of our removable machine washable duvet covers, featuring our dual zipper system to firmly secure your duvet to your blanket. No more annoying ties breaking off, coming loose, shifting weight or having the blanket bunching up inside the cover.

☆ 7 Layers Weighted Blanket

Our 7-layer fabric system is designed to comfortably surround your body and form to your shape while you sleep, and our glass beads & fiber fill design offers better temperature control. Our high-density sewing method adds extra strength to our blankets, ensuring no leaks and an even distribution of glass beads. Sleepymoon’s all-natural weighted blanket emulates the feeling of a comforting hug, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night!

☆ Reversible Bamboo + Minky Duvet Cover

Organic, hypoallergenic bamboo fabric side is 3 degrees cooler, 2x softer and 3x more absorbent than cotton. Improved airflow keeps you cool and dry. Perfect for hot sleepers! On the reverse side, plush smooth minky fabric keeps you warm on cold nights. Our reversible duvet cover is a different classic color on each side: grey and navy—match your décor easily!

A deluxe weighted blanket set: one premium weighted blanket with one removable cover. Use the internal dual zipper system to easily attach or detach the cover from your weighted blanket instead of using ties. Dual zippers are placed on all 4 sides to properly secure the weighed blanket and cover, no need to worry about slipping or bunching up!

Dual zippers are more durable than a full zipper without any extra hassle. Double pull tab sliders will avoid getting stuck while zipping.

A deluxe weighted blanket set: one premium weighted blanket with one removable cover.

Double sided weighted blanket duvet cover suitable for all four seasons: one side is light grey natural organic bamboo for warmer weather and the other is soft and warm navy minky for cold weather.

Superior weight filler: Sleepymoon weighted blankets get their weight from tiny, hypoallergenic, odorless & non-toxic glass beads. This design helps prevent noise and leakage.