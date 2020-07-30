Sleepymoon Weighted Blanket| for Adult Kids| Twin Queen/Full King Size| Breathable Organic Sensory Heavy Blanket Cooling with Glass Beads for Better Sleep (48”×72” 15lbs, Red Silk)



☆ Recommended Weight/Size

Choose the weighted blanket that weighs about 7%-12% of your body weight plus one, 15 lb weighted blankets are intended for individuals weighing about 140 lbs. Weighted blankets are smaller than normal blankets, in order to concentrate the weight on your body instead of your bed. The full & queen size weighted blanket (48″×72″& 60″×80″) is for one person to use on a full/queen size bed. Only the King size (80″×87″) is for sharing on a queen or king bed.

☆ 100% Full Energy for New Day

The Sleepymoon weighted blanket helps your body to relax by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged, making you sleep better throughout the night. Recharge your body and increase your productivity.

☆ Great for Hot, Perspiring Sleepers

The breathable silky satin fabric and moisture wicking management enables hot sleepers to stay drier and cooler and cool sleepers to stay cozy. Cool to the touch satin fabric and glass beads feature high specific heat capacity which will keep you cozy without overheating throughout the night. With the deep touch and cool feel of silky satin weighted blankets, you will fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

☆ Care

Weighted blankets are too heavy for ordinary washing machines, so a better option is to spot clean or to purchase a Sleeymoon removable duvet cover for easier cleaning. The weighted blanket and the duvet cover are sold separately. Multiple duvet covers for weighted blanket (cotton, bamboo, minky) are available.

☆ Reminder

Sleepymoon weighted blankets have better temperature control than other weighted blanket thanks to our advanced manufacturing process but it may also feel too warm for some people on hot nights due to its weight, so a fan or an AC is recommended in summer. On cold nights just add a Sleepymoon minky duvet cover for warmth & a snug feeling.

Luxurious silky satin fabric: combining the advantages of silk and composite materials, softer, smoother and cooler than cotton, more durable and easier to care for than real silk. True luxurious fabric, gorgeous color, elegant appearance and comfortable feeling.

Enjoy better sleep: The Sleepymoon weighted blanket offers gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, fast, restful sleep.

Eco-friendly filling: hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless glass beads.

Original 7-layer system ensures maximum comfort while remaining leakage & noise free. Small pockets ensure the weight is distributed evenly inside the blanket. 8 loops around the edge ensure your blanket connects to its duvet cover with no bunching.

A Removable Duvet Cover is highly recommended for easier cleaning and longer service life.