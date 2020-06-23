Sleeping Homeless Man Hit with Fireworks, NYPD Searching for Suspect



Play video content material

@YossiGestetner

A homeless man, asleep on the sidewalk, is now recovering from burns suffered when some asshat threw fireworks at him, and NYPD is asking for assist to ID the perp.

Video of the disturbing incident reveals a person on a Harlem sidewalk throwing lit fireworks on the homeless man within the early morning hours of Monday. They weren’t little firecrackers both, as a result of there was a reasonably large explosion.

Police had been referred to as to the scene round four AM and located the 66-year-old man with burns to his again and leg. He was taken to the hospital and is claimed to be secure.

We’re informed cops are utilizing the social media vid as a part of their investigation, and Chief Rodney Harrison is asking anybody with data pertaining to the suspect’s id to name NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

NYPD sources inform us it is unclear what sort of firework was thrown on the man.