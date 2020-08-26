Sleep Restoration Down Alternative Comforter – Reversible – All-Season Hotel Quality Luxury Hypoallergenic Comforter -King/Cal King – Brown/Cream



Anchor your duvet cover on to your comforter with our 4 duvet loop tabs

Box-stitch construction keeps our bonded fiber fill evenly distributed.

6MM piped edges

Reversible two-tone comforter.



The Sleep Restology reversible goose down alternative comforter gives you two looks with contrasting colors on each side. Changing the look of your bed is as easy as flipping over the comforter! Comforter comes in Twin, Queen, King, Cal-King.

All season temperature regulating comforter



Our reversible goose down alternative microfiber comforter with 350GSM down-soft bonded fiber fill provides year round comfort and breathability maintaining your bed at your cozy temperature summer through winter.

Our most popular colors!



Our reversible goose down-alternative microfiber comforter comes in 10 popular color combinations..

Machine washable and dryer safe



OEKO-Tex Certified

Safe for the whole family – OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified 2019.

EXPERT CRAFTSMANSHIP & DESIGN – Sleep in extreme comfort with the Sleep Restoration luxurious down alternative comforter. This hypoallergenic over-sized comforter is a masterpiece crafted with durable hems and precise stitching giving this product excellent longevity.

EASY CARE & HEALTHY LIVING – The hypo-allergenic comforter provides a barrier to protect against allergens. Machine wash in a gentle cycle with cold water. Simply sun dry or low tumble dry the comforter.

COMFORTABLE & DURABLE – The design provides you with unprecedented comfort. It is sophisticated, stylish, and will keep you comfortable all night long.