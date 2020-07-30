Sleep Headphones,3D Sleep Mask Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Music Eye Mask, LC-dolida Sleeping Headphones for Side Sleepers, with Ultra-Thin HD Stereo Speakers Perfect for Sleeping, Air Travel, Meditation



Do You Have The Same Problem Like me Falling Asleep?



The sleep headphones wireless mask may be your perfect solution. New Pretty Care 3D Design, The music bluetooth sleep headphones eye mask can block light and noise to make your sleep better, allows you to listen to music without wearing additional headphones, which make you fall asleep faster you will spend every night in comfort, and wake up every morning refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated.

We Solve You These Problem.

You are doing night shift-work and need to sleep at daylight.

You cannot fall asleep for Noisy environment,your partner Snoring or wants to read or watch TV

You are business men or women and wanna good sleep on airplane, train or bus.

You need great relaxation when emotional, insomnia, anxiety.

Why Choose Our 3D Version Sleeping Headphones?



Ergonomic to eyes outline, Fit closely

Zero Pressure to Eyes

Memory Foam

Fit the Nose Contour

Details



Support 10 Hourse Playing Time

The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from Bluetooth V-5.0 technology produce great sound quality

Charge only about 2-2.5 hours and provide more than 10 hours playing time, support a whole night.

Notice: Please move the position of the speakers to align the ears to hear more clearly when use.

Support All Device with bluetooth

How to Use:

Please open the default velcro first,

then can use the velcro

Here are the steps to connect bluetooth:

1. Long press the middle “on/off” button about 3 seconds to red/ blue light flash.

2. Open you bluetooth in the device, find the Bluetooth name “BT-FAAH”, then connect.

3. After connect the bluetooth, you can listening the music directly!

Notice: It can’t connect to 2 devices at the same time, if you want to connect second cellphone, please cancel the match in the bluetooth of the first cellphone.

Very Soft Comfortable Fabrics

Sleep headphones use memory foam materials and super soft fabric. It’s very lightweight, and Skin-friendly breathable fabric is comfortable to wear.

Sunglasses-Shaped eye mask fits small face, also make you look fashion even at sleep.

