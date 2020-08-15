Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband,Upgrage Soft Sleeping Wireless Music Sport Headbands, Long Time Play Sleeping Headsets with Built in Speakers Perfect for Workout, Running, Yoga (Gray)



Long Service Time

Winonly Bluetooth Sleep headband is built in rechargeable Li-Ion battery, up to 10 hours’ playing time, 2-2.5 hours’ charging time, lasting a whole night.

Stylish Sports Headband Style

Winonly Sleep Headphones doubles as a sport headband, so you can go from sleep right to the gym or a trail run without changing gear. It is very lightweight, suitable to travel and good for running, Yoga and other athletic activities.

Incredibly Soft and Hypoallergenic Material

Winonly upgraded the design to offer a breathable mesh lining and a more durable braided cord, keeping your head not only dry and cool, but making sure it does an excellent job of being a sports headband and stopping sweat.

Extremely Thin on-ear Design Speaker

These soft foam-covered headphones are less then ¼ thick, making them a comfortable option regardless of sleeper position or ear shape, also an ideal choice for side sleeper.

Washable

Winonly Bluetooth headband headphones are washable, simply remove the speakers and clean the band.

Specifications

Bluetooth version: V 5.0+ EDR.

Wireless operation Range: 45-65 feet Rechargeable Lithium Battery: 240mAH

Micro USB Charge: 5V/0.5A

Charge Time: 2-2.5 Hours

Music Playing time: Up to 10 hours

What You Get

1 x Winonly Bluetooth Headband

1 x USB to Micro USB Cable

1 x User manual

