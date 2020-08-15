Slavery reparations: How would it work?

But simply how would reparations, focused particularly on slavery, work? Read on for background on this complex and tough topic.
The concept of offering Black individuals reparations for slavery go back to right after completion of the Civil War (believe 40 acres and a mule). For years, it’s primarily been a concept disputed outside the mainstream of American political idea.
But author Ta-Nehisi Coates reestablished it to the mainstream with his 2014 piece in The Atlantic, “The Case for Reparations.” Since then, the discussions surrounding reparations have actually heightened.
Last year it was a hot topic on the campaign trail, with Democratic governmental prospects voicing assistance for slavery reparations.
Presumptive Democratic governmental candidate and previous Vice President Joe Biden told The Washington Post he supports studying how reparations might be part of bigger efforts to resolve systemic bigotry. Biden’s recently designated running mate,California Sen Kamala Harris, has co-sponsored a bill that would research study the results of slavery and develop suggestions for reparations.
And in the middle of America’s current racial reckoning, reparations are being checked out on the regional level, too.
In June, the California Assembly passed a bill to develop a reparations job force, moving the legislation on to the state’s senate. In July, the city of Asheville, North Carolina, voted all to authorize a reparations resolution for Black homeowners.
And that exact same month, the mayor of Providence,…