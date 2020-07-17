Slaven Bilic urges West Brom to ‘finish the job’ and secure Premier League promotion | Football News



















Slaven Bilic admits there’s pressure on his West Brom side, but is confident they’ll secure promotion to the Premier League

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has told his players to “step across the line and finish the job” as they look to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Bilic’s side, alongside Leeds, have led the way in the Sky Bet Championship for a lot of the season.

Brentford have kept up the pressure on the leading two, however, winning all seven matches they will have contested since football resumed after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leeds now require merely a point from their final two matches to seal promotion, while the Baggies have their future inside their own hands, but realize that any slip-up could be punished by Brentford, or even fourth-placed Fulham.

Despite that, Bilic is happy with how his players are handling the pressure and denied there is any type of crisis stemming from recent performances or results.

“We don’t have any sort of crisis in performance, that’s what I am telling the players. We are good and we know we are,” Bilic said ahead of Friday’s Sky Live game at Huddersfield.

“Now it’s time to step across the line and finish the job. You must manage this intensity from the start but do not panic, keep it calm. Believe in yourself.

“I’m really happy with how exactly we are coping with it [the pressure] and really happy with how exactly we are playing and every part of the game.

“It’s in our hands completely. Brentford are pushing us but we will do everything we could.

“[We mustn’t] play like we did against Blackburn in the last 20 minutes, once we tried to score enjoy it was a basketball game, we do not need to.

“Why? Because we are good and we don’t rely on luck or that something’s going to happen. We’re going to make it happen.”

Friday’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium is accompanied by a home game with QPR on Wednesday in what they hope will be their final match of the season, with Bilic emphasising that they have had their destiny in their own hands since early in the season.

Bilic added: “Since round seven, we are there [in the automatic promotion places], all of this time. So we have not relied since September on anybody else to do our job.

“We have to do our job and we are going to. We will not let anybody take it from us.”