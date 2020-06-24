Slack promised to kill email, and Slack Connect might just do it

When you think of Slack, you most likely think of a chat app that’s growing in popularity for companies large and small. Originally designed by accident as a thing that could potentially replace email, Slack hasn’t quite killed off email just yet. But over the past four years, Slack has quietly been developing a major platform change because of its communications app that might help supercede your work email in the future.

Slack Connect furthers the notion of shared channels that let companies collaborate, allowing up to 20 organizations to work seamlessly together with apps, chat, and more. Over a million Slack users have been testing Slack Connect in recent months, and it’s launching for all paid plans today.

“The vision for Slack has always been to build Slack Connect so that the benefits you get for channel-based communication within your own organization you’ll get when communicating with everyone,” says Tamar Yehoshua, Slack’s chief product officer, in a interview with The Verge. “Email has been around for decades… we wanted to build a model that addresses the limitations of email.”

Slack Connect is enabling companies to use Slack in new methods go beyond just traditional human-to-human communications. Nando’s, a restaurant in the UK that specializes in peri-peri style chicken dishes, is using Slack Connect for automated communications with its delivery partner Deliveroo. Other companies like Fastly are using Slack Connect for customer support, and Zendesk is using it to connect to partners. Slack has even built a Slack Connect instance for doctors to share their experiences together in the fight against COVID-19 in recent months.

“We’ve been piloting this capability for months,” explains Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield. “We just used Slack Connect to raise a little over $800 million in a convertible bond.” Slack has also been using this Slack Connect platform to increase communications having its partners. While that’s for ages been the case for the way you use Slack within your own workplace, Slack wants to bring that idea of instant communications between companies. Rather than multiple email threads or in-person meetings, businesses can simply drop a link to their partners, customers, vendors, creative agencies, and more in shared channels and Slack instances.

“This is a very critical part of the vision for Slack,” explains Yehoshua. “I believe a lot of the communication that’s happening over email will move to Slack. Email will always be around for certain use cases. We’re not going to be a substitute for everything that happens in email… but we do see that when corporations move to using Slack wall-to-wall there’s a significant reduction of email within their corporation.”

Slack paid users will be able to start communicating with each other by sharing an invite link, but Slack Connect won’t be available to free users at launch. While direct messages and channels will soon be one section of Slack Connect, the idea is that it forms the foundations for a future where these shared channels end up being the place for businesses to sign contracts with partners, check on invoices, manage purchase orders, or monitor service tickets. It’s an ambition that goes beyond just email or messaging.





There are obviously lots of privacy and security aspects to these communications, and Slack provides granular choices for IT admins to manage exactly what’s shared. Slack is also improving its channels’ user interface, so it’s specific when you’re using a shared channel and who is playing the channel.

There’s even some machine learning going on that will allow Slack to scan calendars across multiple organizations and help workers create meetings at appropriate times when many people are free. Slack apps may also be shared across organizations, so long as both parties have them installed in their own Slack instance.

If Slack is prosperous in convincing businesses that it gets the answer to their communication needs, it certainly appears like another step up reducing tedious email threads and even meetings between companies. Slack’s recent funding round meant all of its various partners could take part in a shared channel, the greatest test of the technology it has generated. “Everyone from Slack who was working on the deal was in a channel with our bankers, lawyers, and consultants… and everyone knew what questions had been asked and answered,” says Butterfield.

Slack clearly has a big incentive to gradually move businesses from email. Butterfield spoke to The Verge recently about Slack’s competition with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has seen rapid growth with Teams recently throughout the pandemic, but if Slack can decrease the importance of email then this strikes in the middle of Microsoft’s Office dominance with Outlook and Exchange.

“In a different universe where Slack is incredibly successful over the next two years and 98 percent of knowledge workers use Slack, it does matter to Microsoft because the relative importance of email is hugely diminished,” said Butterfield in a Vergecast interview last month. “It’s really about email, and if email becomes less important, then that whole $35, $40 billion-a-year collaboration productivity business unit is threatened.”

With 65 million messages sent across Slack at peak times, it’s clear people love the idea of instant communications. With Teams, Microsoft is behind on Slack’s vision of shared channels. The pc software giant only introduced private channels a year ago, and as you can invite guests to Teams channels, it’s perhaps not close to what Slack Connect is providing today.

Slack Connect will inevitably force Microsoft to respond with Teams, but it does highlight how both companies have positioned their communications customers. Microsoft Teams has been tightly built-into Office, bundled with Office 365 subscriptions, and really aimed at companies that count on Microsoft. Slack has taken the approach of trying to be the platform that connects a variety of productivity apps and services for businesses and, in particular, smaller ones which can be growing and using more tools.

Slack has caught on in the enterprise side of business that Microsoft dominates, but it still has a large amount of work to do to convince a great deal larger customers than Amazon or IBM to go all-in on Slack over Microsoft Teams. Slack Connect might just help convince some, though.

“We’ve seen companies bring their partners or customers into Slack just so they could have a shared channel across organizational boundaries because that way of working together is so much more effective and productive,” says Butterfield.

While Slack started off in a battle to kill your own workplace email, the higher war is eliminating emails between companies. Slack now wants to be seen because the communications tool of the future to achieve that, and it’s a war which has just begun.