Slack is looking to add support for scheduled messages and more control over notifications

Slack is exploring all kinds of latest options that might be making their means to the favored messaging platform, together with scheduled messages, Instagram-style tales, and brief video and audio messages.

According to CEO Stewart Butterfield in a current interview on The Vergecast, the corporate has already “implemented APIs for scheduled sending of messages, and I think we’re going to end up putting that in the product at some point.” He additionally famous that rivals like G Suite already provide comparable options.

Butterfield additionally talked about that the corporate is looking to add more instruments to make it simpler for customers to “keep track of the things you want to get back to,” together with the aforementioned scheduling instruments and “more control over notifications,” though there aren’t too many particulars as to what that can seem like.

Additionally, Butterfield talked about that there’s an opportunity that Slack may add some type of Instagram Story-like UI inside Slack channels for groups in some unspecified time in the future down the road. The aim can be to provide a means for groups to talk broader challenge updates or statuses in a means that easy textual content messages don’t permit for.

In an identical vein, Slack is additionally exploring a means for teams of customers to collaboratively curate messages and content material inside Slack to higher handle the sometimes-overwhelming quantity of knowledge that may cross by way of the messaging service.

On the flip facet, Butterfield additionally elaborated on an space that Slack doesn’t plan to look to compete with: real-time video chats, like these supplied by Zoom or Google Meet. Instead, Butterfield defined, the corporate is specializing in alternatives for “asynchronous video or audio communication,” comparable to the fast audio and video message options supplied in apps like WhatsApp and iMessage, as higher suits for Slack.

It’s not totally clear which of those concepts Butterfield is focused on and which (if any) are in energetic growth as future options for the service. Some — like scheduled messages, with APIs which are already applied into Slack — definitely sound additional alongside than creating a brand new story system, however there’s no introduced timeframe for when or if to anticipate any of the brand new performance.