Slack files competition complaint against Microsoft in the EU

Slack states it has actually submitted an anti-competitive complaint against Microsoft with the EuropeanCommission “The complaint details Microsoft’s illegal and anti-competitive practice of abusing its market dominance to extinguish competition in breach of European Union competition law,” states Slackin a statement Slack declares that Microsoft has “illegally tied” its Microsoft Teams item to Office and is “force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers.”

“Microsoft is reverting to past behavior,” claims David Schellhase, basic counsel atSlack “They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the ‘browser wars.’ Slack is asking the European Commission to take swift action to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products.”

Slack has actually constantly declared that Microsoft Teams is not a real rival, mostly due to the fact that it’s more concentrated on video calls and conferences. That’s plainly not real, and Slack and Microsoft have actually been captured in a fight for the future of work environment interactions for months now.

Microsoft declared Slack does not have the “breadth and depth” to transform work, and Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has formerly stated that Microsoft is “unhealthily preoccupied with killing us.”

The competition in between the 2 business initially started almost 4 years back when Slack spent for a full-page paper advertisement to “welcome” Microsoft Teams as a rival. Microsoft overtook Slack use a year back, and has actually struck huge user numbers just recently thanks to pandemic-related need. Microsoft exposed it had 75 million everyday active users of Microsoft Teams back in April, and the business might well upgrade that figure throughout its revenues call later on today.

Slack formerly exposed it has 12 million daily active users back in October, however the business has actually not openly upgraded this number since. Slack did break user records back in March as more services relied on remote working.